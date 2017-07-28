LEAD1 Association and NACDA Hold Successful Institute

The Institute was created to further groom senior leaders in college sports administration who have demonstrated in their careers that they have what it takes to be successful ADs. Those attending the Institute certainly have that capability.

The LEAD1 Association (LEAD1) and the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) are pleased to announce the completion of another successful Institute, their annual three-day educational forum where experienced athletics directors (AD) teach and share information and know-how with Institute participants. This year’s Institute was recently held at the University of Colorado Boulder.

"This was the 18th Institute held, and it drew well with 14 athletics directors and 43 attendees," noted C. Thomas McMillen, the President and Chief Executive Officer of LEAD1, which represents the athletics directors and programs of the universities of the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). "The Institute was created to further groom senior leaders in college sports administration who have demonstrated in their careers that they have what it takes to be successful ADs. Those attending the Institute certainly have that capability as there were lawyers, those holding doctorates, and former college and professional athletes in attendance. All have been successful in their careers in college sports administration."

Among those attending the Institute were the 10 winners of the minority scholarship award from the John McLendon Minority Scholarship Foundation, awarded to minority college sports administrators with demonstrated leadership capabilities.

The Institute was hosted by Rick George, Athletic Director at the University of Colorado Boulder.

“NACDA is proud once again to support the LEAD1 Association Institute,” stated Bob Vecchione, the Executive Director. “It is so important in this industry to facilitate mentorship opportunities for aspiring athletics directors whenever we can, and this event continues to be a great outlet for administrators to make those connections with current leaders that can take them to the next level.”

In addition to George, sessions were conducted by ADs and leaders from across the country, including: Scott Barnes (Oregon State); Tom Burman (Wyoming); Chris Del Conte (TCU); Allen Greene (Buffalo); John Hartwell (Utah State); Tom Kleinlein (Georgia Southern); James Knowlton (Air Force); Doug Knuth (Nevada); Joe Parker (Colorado State); Dan Radakovich (Clemson); Rob Spear (Idaho); Chris Plonsky (Texas) and Brian Wickstrom, (formerly with Louisiana Monroe).

About the LEAD1 Association: The LEAD1 Association represents the athletic directors, the programs, and the student-athletes of the 129 universities that comprise the NCAA Division 1 Football Subdivision (FBS). Key to the LEAD1 mission are influencing how the rules of college sports are enacted and implemented, advocating for the future of college athletics and providing various services to the members. The mission statement of the LEAD1 Association is, “Supporting the athletic directors of America’s leading intercollegiate programs in preparing today’s students to be tomorrow’s leaders.”

About NACDA: NACDA, now in its 53rd year, is the professional and educational association for more than 15,700 college athletics administrators at more than 1,700 institutions throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico. More than 6,500 athletics administrators annually attend NACDA & Affiliates Convention Week. Additionally, NACDA manages 17 professional associations and three foundations. For more information on NACDA, visit http://www.nacda.com

About the John McLendon Minority Scholarship Foundation: The John McLendon Minority Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded and administered by NACDA that provides educational opportunities and serves as a vehicle for networking, information and advocacy on behalf of the profession. If you have any questions regarding this program, please visit http://www.mclendonminorityfoundation.com

