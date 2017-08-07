eGiftCards.co.uk “As gift card industry veterans, we’ve seen the natural progression in both the consumer and business markets from paper to plastic and now on to digital”

UK consumers and businesses can now send and receive digital e-gift cards from the UK’s top retailers, restaurants, cinemas and more in an instant with the launch of eGiftCards.co.uk.

“Recent UK Gift Card and Voucher Association research showed that 42% of Millennials intended to gift “digitally” this past festive season, and a full 95% of them would consider buying an e-gift card” said Caroline Watson, Managing Director for eGiftCards.co.uk. “With the trend toward “e-gifting” also now firmly in place in the corporate B2B promotions and incentives sphere as well, we felt the time was right to create a pure-play “e-gift card” portal for UK consumers and businesses.”

eGiftCards.co.uk was developed by the founders of TheGiftCardCentre.co.uk in partnership with Giftcloud in order to satisfy current and future consumer demand for convenient digital gift giving. The new website also allows shoppers or businesses to schedule an e-gift to be sent at a later date, a great solution for birthdays, holidays, rewards, promotions, incentives and more.

“As gift card industry veterans, we’ve seen the natural progression in both the consumer and business markets from paper to plastic and now on to digital” said Caroline Watson, co-founder and Managing Director of eGiftCards.co.uk. “The UK now has a critical mass of great e-gift card content, including Amazon, Apple iTunes, Argos, Debenhams, Pizza Express and many more, and we feel the market is ready for a pure-play online e-gift card marketplace”.

“We partnered with Giftcloud, a digital gifting solutions leader, in order to bring this consumer-friendly option to market, and fully expect our customers to be thrilled with the result” concluded Ms. Watson.

About eGiftCards.co.uk

With over 50 top retailers to choose from, eGiftCards.co.uk is a UK based online shop for instant e-vouchers sent via Email or SMS text. The website was created jointly by Giftcloud and by the founders of TheGiftCardCentre.co.uk, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Gift Card Centre Ltd, a privately held corporation with offices in Buckinghamshire UK.

About GiftCloud

Giftcloud is a UK based business, specialists in providing digital solutions for marketing campaigns, rewards, and portals, supplying digital gift cards in “real time” from over 70 major retailers.