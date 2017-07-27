Our clients recognize that PersonifyGO will transform the way they do business and vastly improve the staff and constituent experience.

Personify, the leading solution provider that empowers the best constituent-focused organizations to succeed, achieves overwhelming adoption of PersonifyGO in the three months since its launch in April. PersonifyGO is the industry’s most modern and innovative user interface, making Personify’s constituent engagement platform, Personify360, easily accessible from any laptop, tablet or browser with Internet. Designed with ease of use and onboarding in mind, PersonifyGO is ideal for call center operators, front desk staff, membership associates, and remote or off-site staff who rely on Personify360.

“Our clients recognize that PersonifyGO will transform the way they do business and vastly improve the staff and constituent experience,” said Dave Cooper, Personify Chief Technology Officer. “Our release of PersonifyGO came at a critical time as most constituent management software packages have not sufficiently invested in improving the user experience and advancing product architecture to drive innovation beyond current tools and technologies,” continued Cooper.

PersonifyGO sets itself apart from other browser-based products because it’s built on a Web 3.0 foundation leveraging the semantic web which makes it highly scalable, smart-device enabled, and cloud-based with a low total cost of ownership. The modern architectural approach is built to prepare clients for the next 10+ years of technological evolution. The open architecture enables extensibility and interoperability that can leverage a vast ecosystem of technology to deliver a unique solution tailored to the needs of each organization using PersonifyGO.

Last month Personify reported a record number of on-time and on-budget Personify360 implementation and upgrade projects and was named among the “Top 20 Most Promising Cloud Solution Providers” by CIOReview.

About Personify

Personify is the leading solution provider that empowers the best constituent-focused organizations to succeed. Personify’s suite of products and services enable organizations to better understand, engage, manage, and monetize the relationships with their constituents in a manner that benefits everyone involved. As an organization’s technology foundation, Personify captures and provides insight across all constituent interactions, allowing them to maximize engagement and drive revenue. More information is available at personifycorp.com.