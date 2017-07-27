This innovative technology has never before been available in the classroom and provides the opportunity for personalized instruction, deeper collaboration, and effective communication with everyone involved in a student’s success.

PowerSchool, the leading provider of K-12 education technology solutions, today announced its Unified Classroom solution has been recognized for its innovation in education with a prestigious 2017 CODiE Award in two categories (Best Classroom Management and Learning Relationship Management Solution). The CODiE Awards are presented by SIIA, the Software Information Industry Association, recognizing excellence in the education technology space. Winners are selected by a panel of industry experts after products have completed rounds of evaluation by appointed judges.

The Unified Classroom was chosen for its ease of use and unique ability to seamlessly unify instruction and learning tools — enabling educators to focus on personalizing learning for students instead of spending time navigating through different software systems and completing administrative tasks.

PowerSchool’s Unified Classroom is an industry-first solution that places student success at the center of the classroom by bringing together learning management, formative assessment, standards progress, grading, early warnings, analytics, and collaboration in one easy-to-use platform for teachers, students, and parents. The Unified Classroom, showcased at ISTE 2017 in PowerSchool’s Classroom of the Future interactive experience, centralizes data to give teachers a 360-degree view of a student’s performance and enables educators to adapt in real time and personalize instruction to drive student success.

Best Classroom Management Solution. Recognizes PowerSchool’s Unified Classroom as the best system designed for K-12 educators. This award recognizes the Unified Classroom platform for providing teachers with the ability to track all aspects of student performance — from attendance, to academic performance and standard learning mastery — in a single classroom solution, giving teachers back time to focus on improving student success.

Best Learning Relationship Management Solution. Recognizes PowerSchool’s Unified Classroom as the best digital service that manages and facilitates student-led learning to maximize learning engagement, achievement, outcome, retention, and long-term success.

“Driven by PowerSchool’s mission to improve student success through advanced technology, we have developed, tested, and enhanced the Unified Classroom solution to give teachers what they need most in their classrooms — time and insights,” said Marcy Daniel, Chief Product Officer at PowerSchool. “This innovative technology has never before been available in the classroom and provides the opportunity for personalized instruction, deeper collaboration, and effective communication with everyone involved in a student’s success. All of us at PowerSchool are so proud that the Unified Classroom has been awarded two CODiE awards. It is truly an honor for the PowerSchool team to be recognized for our hard work, and we are honored to be trusted with the educational journeys of tens of millions of children across the world.”

PowerSchool’s Unified Classroom was also a 2017 CODiE finalist in the “Best Cloud-Based Solution” category. Prior to this year, PowerSchool has won three CODiE Awards, and has been honored by District Administration in its Top 100 products for PowerSchool Student Information System and PowerSchool Special Education. The company has been chosen THE Journal’s platinum reader’s choice award winner in the “SIS and Data Management” category each of the past two years.

To learn more about PowerSchool’s Unified Classroom solution, visit http://www.unifiedclassroom.com.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool is the leading K-12 education technology provider of solutions that improve the education experience for 100 million students, teachers, and parents in over 70 countries around the world. We provide the industry’s first Unified Classroom experience, empowering teachers with best-in-class, secure, and compliant online solutions, including student information systems, learning management and classroom collaboration, assessment, analytics, behavior, and special education case management. We streamline school office and administration operations with online solutions for student registration, school choice, and finance/HR/ERP. We drive student growth through digital classroom capabilities and engage families through real-time communications across any device. Visit https://www.powerschool.com/ to learn more.