In an effort to better facilitate specifications for trades professionals, architects and designers, Kohler has launched a new KohlerBIM.com site to house the CAD models for plumbing products in one location, and in a separate initiative has partnered with ARCOM to incorporate product data and customized specifications within the MasterSpec software platform.

With the launch of KohlerBIM.com, the plumbing brand offers a one-stop-shop for various types of CAD files, including Revit, of their products. The site allows professionals to access and acquire the necessary files in a proficient manner, and in turn ensuring better results in long-term maintenance of the facilities built from these specifications.

“The use of new tools like CAD and Revit files for building information modeling and MasterSpec’s comprehensive library of specifications has become an important focus for trade professionals. It is crucial that the information they gather for their projects is accurate and done in an efficient manner,” says Elisabeth Sutton, Kohler marketing director for building, projects and specifications. “With the integration of Kohler products into MasterSpec, plus our new KohlerBIM site, we can better help architects and plumbing engineers specify Kohler products quickly and accurately.”

According to MasterSpec, 90 percent of the top 500 engineering firms and 85 percent of the top 500 architecture firms utilize the service to generate their three-part specifications. Within MasterSpec, Kohler’s commercial faucet, fixture and flush valve product information is included in the commercial toilets, urinal, and lavatory sections.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America’s oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 30,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; tile; and owner/operator of two of the world’s finest five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, and St Andrews, Scotland.

Contact

Vicki Valdez Hafenstein

Kohler Co.

victoria.valdezhafenstein(at)kohler.com

O: 920-457-4441, ext.70519