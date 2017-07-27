SHLB Coalition Welcomes GeoLinks as Newest Member

Not only is GeoLinks diving into cutting edge wireless technologies, it has also shown its strong commitment to connecting schools and libraries.

GeoLinks became the newest member of the Schools, Health & Libraries Broadband (SHLB) Coalition, a diverse partnership of 98 anchor institutions, commercial companies, non­profit broadband providers, foundations, public interest groups, and others. Together, these organizations promote open, affordable, high­ capacity broadband for anchor institutions and their communities.

"GeoLinks, formerly California Internet, is both thrilled and honored to officially join the SHLB Coalition," said GeoLinks CEO Skyler Ditchfield. "Driven to continuously advance innovation in broadband delivery, GeoLinks plans to support the coalition by continuously contributing innovative ideas and issuing real world application of full turnkey network solutions to anchor institutions nationwide via our fixed wireless technology, ClearFiber™."

The SHLB Coalition was created in 2009 to address the shortage of adequate broadband for schools, libraries, health clinics, and other community anchor institutions. The coalition, which includes the Consortium for School Networking (CoSN), the American Library Association (ALA), California Telehealth Network, Google, and Cisco, works with the Federal Communications Commission, the U.S. Department of Commerce, and other federal, state, and local government agencies to close the digital divide and create future­ ready communities.

"GeoLinks is an invaluable partner in promoting digital equity,” said SHLB Coalition Executive Director John Windhausen. “Not only is GeoLinks diving into cutting edge wireless technologies, it has also shown its strong commitment to connecting schools and libraries.”

The Internet has become a cornerstone of American life, learning and economic growth. It is the key infrastructure that anchors need to provide 21st century education, information, and health services to the public. To learn more about the SHLB Coalition and membership, visit http://www.shlb.org.

About GeoLinks:

Founded in 2011 by CEO, Skyler Ditchfield, and CTO, Ryan Hauf, GeoLinks is the fastest growing B2B fixed wireless Internet Service Provider in California. Proud to service the largest coverage area of any single fixed wireless provider in the state, GeoLinks expanded its territory in 2017 delivering enterprise­grade internet, layer 2 transport, and turnkey construction expertly tailored for all business and Anchor Institutions nationwide.

With industry leading installation times, GeoLinks’ flagship service, ClearFiber™, offers customers fixed wireless on the most resilient and scalable network ever built. Boasting ultra­low latency, 99.999% uptime, sub 10ms jitter, and a 4­hour max response time, GeoLinks prides itself on consistently delivering the industry’s best service level agreement.

Amongst its many accolades, GeoLinks was the largest construction grant winner for California K­12 schools and libraries in both 2016 and 2017. Servicing thousands of businesses across the country, GeoLinks officially became a CLEC and public utility in 2017.

About SHLB:

The SHLB Coalition is a non­profit, 501(c)(3) advocacy organization that supports open, affordable, high­ capacity broadband connections for anchor institutions and their surrounding communities. The SHLB Coalition is based in Washington, DC and has a diverse membership of commercial and non­commercial organizations from across the United States. To learn more, visit http://www.shlb.org