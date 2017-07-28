Sketchfab Hosts WebVR Hackathon

Over a hot weekend in early July, six teams got together to hack together innovative WebVR prototypes. Following brief introductions and team formation on Friday evening, work continued through the weekend until final project presentations on Sunday.

After careful deliberation and voting across the four categories of originality, technical excellence, practicality, and API integration, the winners were decided.

First place was taken by Roland Dubois, Leonardo Malave and James O’Loughlin who developed an A-Frame GUI. The team walked away with arm fulls of Sketchfab swag.

"WebVR Hackathons are a great space to shape and explore virtual reality on the web. Many thanks to Sketchfab and Aquinas, who put this amazing event together and for giving us the chance to build tools to help the community grow. There is no doubt in my mind that the web is the platform and future of mainstream virtual reality; to prove my point, Apple just joined the WebVR community group. I hope our A-Frame GUI Component Framework will make it easier for traditional web designers to bring their projects into virtual space and join the WebVR community." - Roland Dubois (A-Frame GUI)

The hackathon judging panel included Hugh Seaton who judged the technical merit of the projects, Guillermo Sainz who judged the design and presentation of the projects, Cole Ingraham who judged usage of the Amper API, and Mike Cobar.

About Sketchfab, Inc.

Enter new dimensions. With a community of over one million creators, we are the world’s largest platform to publish, share, and discover 3D content on web, mobile, and VR.

Our technology integrates with every major 3D creation tool and publishing platform and supports almost every 3D format directly through our site or using one of our official exporters. Using our universal 3D & VR player, your creations can be embedded on any web page and every major network including Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, LinkedIn, Wordpress, Behance, DeviantArt and Kickstarter.

Sketchfab is proud to be the official 3D publishing partner of Adobe Photoshop, Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft Hololens, Intel RealSense and more.

About Aquinas

The Aquinas Training Platform empowers you with tools to extend your content beyond the training session. Customizable options allow you to deploy post-training reminders and follow-ups, reinforce learning, extend engagements and analyze user performance. As a white-label platform, it fits a wide range of business needs including lifestyle coaching, departmental training, and company-wide learning & development. Easy, powerful technology that trainers and learners love.