"Uncle Maddio's Pizza is excited to be in Savannah offering legendary service and the best pizza!" said Matt Andrew, CEO.

The Uncle Maddio's Pizza in Savannah, Ga., has a new look and feel! After renovations and new ownership, the Savannah restaurant will re-open on Friday, July 28. The restaurant is located at 7805 Abercorn Street, Suite 2. In celebration of the opening, Uncle Maddio’s will serve free 10-inch three-topping pizzas to guests in line from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 29. Guests can also receive a free 10-inch pizza by signing up for the Uncle Maddio’s loyalty program by texting MADDIOS to 313131.

The remodeled Uncle Maddio’s Savannah restaurant features a brand-new menu design as well as new menu items to highlight flavor-forward offerings, assist in guest decision-making and maximize operations. The new menu board is designed to increase speed of service and simplify the ordering process. The menu board features a step-by-step guide for the “create-your-own” process, imagery of the hand-crafted salads and toasty Foldwiches, and specials, such as Maddio Monday, Maddio Meals (at select locations) and Lunch in 8 Minutes.

The new Savannah, Ga., franchise owners are Larry Gay and Darrell Turner with Coast Fast Casual Holdings, who have recently signed on as multi-unit franchisees and plan to open locations throughout the Southeast.

“We are excited to reopen the Savannah Uncle Maddio’s Pizza,” said franchisee Larry Gay. “When we were searching for a restaurant brand, we wanted one that could be scalable and with a strong focus on customer service. Their 'served with LOVE' slogan had us from the beginning. We are confident we have found the right brand in Uncle Maddio’s and expect the new Savannah restaurant will be a success. We have already had fans calling to give their support.”

According to Gay, “as our team prepares the customers' meals, face to face, they become our friends and we look forward to their next visit. We feel, the customer experience is the next competitive battleground. Our positive energy, kindness and true appreciation for our customers is our driving force.”

In addition to legendary customer service, the new owners of the Savannah Uncle Maddio’s Pizza assert that the positive customer service starts with the way the company trains, treats and cares for team members. “We are family and we will all be accountable for our attitudes.”

Uncle Maddio’s is a next generation pizza restaurant that lets guests build their own pizza exactly how they want it and cooked in fast-bake ovens and served to their tables in about six minutes. Guests choose from one of three crusts, including a delicious gluten-free option, 42 toppings, 8 sauces, 27 vegetables and 15 meats. Everything is fresh and made in-store daily. Create-your-own salads and Foldwich™ sandwiches round out the Italian-inspired menu. Additionally, the restaurant offers a selection of craft beers and wine.

“We are entering an era where our franchisees are investing more in the design and appearance of the restaurants with new, lighter colors and Coke Freestyle machines to create an atmosphere where guests can have the best pizza in town in an enjoyable environment,” said Matt Andrew, Uncle Maddio’s CEO. “Under the new ownership of franchisees, Larry and Darrell, we expect significant growth in the Savannah market.”

Since launching in 2008, Uncle Maddio's has signed franchise agreements with 67 different entities in 15 states. Many of Uncle Maddio's franchisees have previous multi-unit experience with Jimmy John's, Firehouse Subs, Dairy Queen, McDonald’s, Burger King, Krystal, Papa John's, Domino's and Golden Corral. Uncle Maddio's is on track to have 350 restaurants open in the next five years.

About Uncle Maddio's Pizza:

With more than 1,350 Pizza Makers making more than 5,000,000 pizzas a year, Uncle Maddio's Pizza is category leader of the create-your-own fast casual pizza restaurants. Opening 50 locations in 15 states, Uncle Maddio's has more than 150 units in development and plans to have 350 restaurants in the next five years, with a long-term goal of 1,500 total restaurants. Uncle Maddio's pizzas are customizable, made-to-order, and served up fast for about $8. With four pizza sizes, three types of crusts (including gluten-free), eight sauces and 42 fresh toppings, Uncle Maddio's has the freshest and largest menu in the category. The restaurant's unique fast bake ovens offer the most throughput in the industry and can produce 200 pizzas per hour. Uncle Maddio's also serves Foldwiches™ and salads. Uncle Maddio's has a 'Served with Love' philosophy and is a restaurant for everyone - children and families, college students, the young and the young at heart - and includes extensive community involvement.

For information on Uncle Maddio’s Pizza, visit http://www.unclemaddios.com. Interested franchisees can visit unclemaddiosfranchise.com.

Twitter: @UncleMaddios

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/unclemaddios/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/unclemaddios/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/unclemaddios