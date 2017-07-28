Brivo, a SaaS company offering physical access control, video surveillance, and mobile credentials for commercial buildings, today announced Chancellor’s Way Medical Arts Centre (CWMAC), a comprehensive medical center that serves the Guelph, Ontario community as well as the University of Guelph, upgraded its physical security with a unified cloud-based access control system, Brivo OnAir®, to increase the security and customer experience of its location.

Until recently, CWMAC has been using a basic lock and key system for security. CWMAC had several areas, assets and people that required varying levels of protection. While the medical center needed to ensure easy access to certain spaces, restricted access was required for sensitive areas and specialized equipment.

The lock and key system did not allow employees to enter and exit the facility efficiently. The system required someone to remain on-site to open and close the facility, and it did not provide notifications when doors were not properly locked. The staff at CWMAC spent a considerable amount of time and effort ensuring doors were secured.

“We had a chaotic lock and key system. If someone lost a key, we had to make the difficult choice—new key or re-key the entire place? We needed to make sure that the premises are secure.” said Dr. Luke Boudreau, Director of Operations at CWMAC. “We needed to find a way to automate access to the facility and keep everyone safe.”

Dr. Boudreau of CWMAC selected Brivo Onair to handle the security requirements for his facility. The new access control system allows management to secure the facility from unauthorized access, lock and unlock doors remotely, create custom access schedules, and create separate facility access levels for different types of physicians, staff and patients. Within months of deploying Brivo Onair, CWMAC was able to implement new programs that had been on hold due to inadequate security.

Removing antiquated lock and key access control saved the CWMAC operations team a lot of time and money. “So much time and effort used to be dedicated to something so unnecessary and unproductive, I am just glad that it has been completely removed from the equation now,” said Dr. Boudreau. The CWMAC is now able to focus on their community engagement and patient programs.

To learn more about CWMAC’s experience upgrading its access control system, please visit http://www.brivo.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/medical-center-deploys-cloud-access-control.pdf

Brivo is a SaaS company offering physical access control, video surveillance, and mobile credentials for commercial buildings. Currently serving over ten million users, Brivo provides a scalable and centralized security management system to its customers. Brivo is unique in offering both access control and video management in a single cloud-based platform that is available via web browser or mobile applications for anywhere, anytime management and control. Headquartered in Bethesda, MD, Brivo was founded in 1999.

