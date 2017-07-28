The Honor Society of Nursing, Sigma Theta Tau International (STTI) today released its 2014-2017 summary report on the Global Advisory Panel on the Future of Nursing & Midwifery (GAPFON). The GAPFON report synthesizes data on global healthcare challenges and priority professional issues gathered during the past three years at high-level meetings in each of seven global regions.

STTI views the world’s 19.3 million nurses and midwives as uniquely positioned to spearhead collaboration among health professionals from every discipline, and launched GAPFON to give nurses and midwives a unified voice and vision for the future to advance global health, while simultaneously strengthening professional roles. Throughout the initiative, STTI leveraged its members from more than 90 countries to help establish and strengthen relationships with global stakeholders.

The GAPFON advisory panel, with representation that spanned the globe, was chaired by Johns Hopkins School of Nursing Dean Emerita Dr. Martha N. Hill.

“I have been excited and honored to chair the GAPFON initiative and work with nurses, midwives, other health professionals, and key stakeholders who are committed to improving global health domestically and internationally,” said Dr. Hill. “This report lays the groundwork for implementation plans with specific action steps that will affect global health practice and policy.”

Since 2014, STTI has convened GAPFON meetings in Southeast Asia/Pacific Rim, the Caribbean, Latin/Central America, North America, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The meetings brought together stakeholders from government, corporate health systems, education, and practice in each global region, who collaborated to identify global and regional issues and share social, economic, cultural, and political knowledge and insight related to the key priority global health and professional areas. Participants identified key issues that include an overarching need for leadership, as well as the need for advocacy, innovation, and enhanced leadership in policy including regulation, workforce, education, research, and practice.

Speaking from STTI’s 28th International Nursing Research Congress in Dublin, STTI President Dr. Cathy Catrambone called the report a significant milestone in establishing a collaborative platform for nursing and midwifery to advance health and healthcare worldwide.

“We realized that global leaders must work together to develop a unified voice and vision for the future of nursing and midwifery worldwide,” said Dr. Catrambone. “The Global Advisory Panel on the Future of Nursing & Midwifery has been a vehicle for thought leaders to share information, and develop strategies that advance the profession to improve global health.”

STTI, which holds special consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), has assumed an increasingly global role in advancing world health and promoting the nursing profession. The GAPFON initiative represents a major advance in establishing strategic direction for this important work.

STTI gratefully acknowledges the support of the following global and regional sponsors who enabled the GAPFON initiative:

Global sponsors

Pfizer, Johns Hopkins School of Nursing, and the National Council of State Boards of Nursing.

Regional sponsors

American Association of Colleges of Nursing, American Psychiatric Nurses Association, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Elsevier Education, Emirates Nursing Association, FUNDISA, and the Korean Nurses Association.

The full GAPFON report is available at http://www.nursinglibrary.org/vhl/handle/10755/621599. For more information on the GAPFON initiative, visit - http://www.gapfon.org.

