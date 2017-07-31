Jana Hartsock Joins RPI Consultants Team

Senior HCM Consultant, Jana Hartsock There’s obviously a really good relationship among the employees at RPI, but also a lot of incredible abilities to get to the heart of a technical issue or talk through a functional one in depth

Jana Hartsock joins RPI. RPI Consultants, a recognized leader in providing Infor Lawson Services, today announced that Jana Hartsock has joined the company as a Lawson HCM Consultant.

Melissa Olson, HCM Practice Manager at RPI, commented “Janna is an outstanding addition to our team, and we’re thrilled to have her on board. Her broad knowledge of HR best practices and proven record of helping a wide variety of organizations leverage their Infor Lawson system to implement them means she’s an incredible asset to anyone looking to improve the strategic performance of their HR team.”

Ms. Hartsock joins RPI with 22 years of experience in corporate HR settings, working in general HR, recruiting & benefits. She has worked with a variety of non-profit and for profit companies ranging in size from 450 to 22,000 employees. Ms. Hartsock is a certified human resources information professional who has spent the last seven years working exclusively with Infor Lawson, including being part of one of the first 15 Talent Management go-lives in the country.

“I really appreciate the more casual approach to things,” said Ms. Hartsock. “It’s impressive that the casualness at RPI does not diminish the integrity of the technical knowledge, the functional knowledge and the work that’s done for the employees. There’s obviously a really good relationship among the employees at RPI, but also a lot of incredible abilities to get to the heart of a technical issue or talk through a functional one in depth and figure out what the right solution could be for any particular client.”

Ms. Hartsock is originally from the Washington DC area. She has two bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland in Linguistics & music and is currently based out of Virginia.

