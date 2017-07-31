ATS Digital Services Becomes First Call Center Certified by AppEsteem

First Call Center to Receive AppEsteem Certification Comprehensive, consumer-focused compliance is the backbone of our organization - Robert Deignan, CEO

ATS Digital Services, also known as Advanced Tech Support (ATS), announced today an industry milestone: they are the first call center certified by AppEsteem Corporation to provide premium support services to consumer software applications.

Founded by a team of Microsoft cybersecurity veterans, AppEsteem certifies apps and related services. ATS Digital Services has met all thirty-nine compliance parameters required for AppEsteem’s call center certification.

Since 2011, ATS has provided technical support services to hundreds of thousands of customers both over the telephone and through remote access screen sharing technologies.

“Comprehensive, consumer-focused compliance is the backbone of our organization,” said Robert Deignan, ATS Digital Services’ Chief Executive Officer. “When we started the review process in January, we discovered that we already met most of AppEsteem’s requirements. From there, it was a simple decision to commit ourselves, get certified, and send a signal to software vendors, security companies, and regulators that we operate at the very highest level when it comes to consumer-friendly operations and practices.”

AppEsteem’s call center requirements are based on input from government regulators, law enforcement, security companies, the software industry, call centers, and consumer groups. Along with AppEsteem’s other requirements, they are designed to protect consumers while also helping to build a more sustainable, healthy software downloading industry.

“Verification by an organization with the credentials of AppEsteem is the chief reason we chose to get certified,” said Paul Herdsman, ATS Digital Services’ Chief Operating Officer. “We are thrilled to be associated with AppEsteem and look forward to making continued progress with their guidance and support.”

For too long, unscrupulous call centers have scared, over-sold, and exploited consumers who contact them for help with their computer software.

“We’re delighted to have ATS on board,” said Dennis Batchelder, AppEsteem’s President. “Thousands of consumers are abused by bad call centers. Now that we have our first certified call center available, we can start identifying, and hopefully shutting down, the bad ones.”

AppEsteem started certifying software apps late last year, and plans to cover the entire software distribution supply chain, including payment processors, and advertising networks. ATS Digital Services is AppEsteem’s first certified call center, and a proud member of AppEsteem’s Better World Network.

About ATS Digital Services

ATS Digital Services is a leading provider of premium digital support services supporting consumers globally. Founded in 2011 and based in Boca Raton, Florida, ATS Digital Services is dedicated to ensuring that its customers receive the highest levels of services and products and keeping customer satisfaction as its top priority. For more information, please visit http://www.advancedtechsupport.com

About AppEsteem Corporation

Founded in 2016 and led by veterans from the cybersecurity industry, AppEsteem is dedicated to a simple vision: that consumers should have nothing to fear when installing and using free software. The company offers technology and services to help the software monetization industry thrive by encouraging the development and distribution of clean apps, while discouraging fraudulent practices, as it helps to identify software and services that can harm consumers. AppEsteem works with leaders across the industry, including anti-malware companies, software vendors, software platforms, consumer groups, and government regulators. For more information, please visit http://www.appesteem.com