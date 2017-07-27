We tell all of our prospective clients, you are an online business whether you think you are or not. You need to think online-first.

Recently, Sears made the decision to sell their popular Kenmore appliances on Amazon. This move was a reaction to their steady decline of revenue and market share. After the announcement, Sears’ stock rose by 22%.

According to Zach Hoffman, founder of Exults, “Sears was in a position to be an e-commerce pioneer in the late 90’s. They didn’t adapt their business model with the rapidly changing landscape—their competition did. Frankly, it’s too little, too late. We tell all of our prospective clients, you are an online business whether you think you are or not. You need to think online-first.”

Sears was America’s top retailer in the late 1980’s. Fast forward to 2017, Sears trails behind brands like Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Home Depot. A big reason why Sears struggles to compete is that their online sales have been declining at a time when consumers are purchasing online more than ever. In fact, similar companies like Macy’s and JCPenneys have seen double digit increases of their online sales in recent years.

“Consumers shop on Amazon because it’s reliable, convenient, and easy to navigate—it’s not just about price,” says Danielle Enzinna, Director of Operations at Exults. “Sears has failed to develop an online-first strategy that focuses on the most important features of an e-commerce store.”

“If you don’t have a strong online presence, your business might as well be invisible,” says Zach. “Sears might have been the industry leader decades ago, but in today’s fast-paced world, they’re not top of mind. It’s just one of many examples of businesses that were too slow to cater to online customers, and are now on their way out.”

