Marquis Premier Professional Today Launches New Website

Marquis Premier Professional, which is a principal provider of insurance and risk management services to the design professional industry, today announced the launch of its newly revamped website. This newly redesigned website offers quick and easy access to essential information and highlights the comprehensive value-added services offered. The new website has a clean uncluttered design, improved functionality and enhanced content.

“We are excited about our new website launch and the robust information it provides for our clients, and prospects to better understand the breadth of solutions we offer within the design professionals industry,” states Greg DerAsadourian, President. The new website goes live today and is located here: http://www.marquispremierprofessional.com

Marquis Premier Professional’s new website will be updated on a regular basis with trending news, business activity, corporate milestones, events, and more. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and sign up for direct emails from the company at http://www.marquispremierprofessional.com. Included in the website redesign is the access to the Marquis Client Portal which enables 24/7 access to manage your insurance real-time.

Functionality includes:



Issue a certificate. Add a certificate holder or issue a certificate as soon as you need to keep your operations moving uninterrupted.

View your policy. Stored in a secure online space, review your current coverages and policy terms anywhere, anytime.

Obtain an auto ID. Print an ID card so you are never without proof of insurance if an unexpected traffic violation or accident occurs.

Report a claim. Submit a claim any time of the day with ease and convenience. Our dedicated specialist will follow up to mitigate your losses and move to resolution, fast.

The Marquis Premier Professional’s technology-based platform enhances user experience while providing operational efficiencies that other brokers do not offer.

About Marquis Premier Professional

Marquis Premier Professional makes the complex world of insurance easy through proactive client services that include coverage gap analysis, claims advocacy, proactive risk management, and more. Leveraging our partnerships and resources, we drive innovation to improve performance and profitability for our clients. Our expertise within the design professional industry enables us to deliver advanced outcomes for a demanding new way of doing business. Learn more today http://www.marquispremierprofessional.com