Tandigm Health, a value-based healthcare company supporting primary care physicians, today announced an agreement with Vantage Cancer Care Network (VCCN), a leader in value-based integrated cancer care. This collaboration, believed to be the first of its kind between a primary care physician network and oncology network in the Philadelphia area, will enable more than 460 primary care physicians in Tandigm’s network to more seamlessly coordinate care for their patients by strengthening relationships with VCCN’s 70-plus providers.

Tandigm has entered into this agreement with VCCN to improve the quality and manage the total cost of care for patients of doctors in the Tandigm network with select oncology diagnoses. By entering into contracts that are aimed at improving the value of specialty care, Tandigm will continue to advance its mission of empowering physicians with the tools, information and resources they need to provide quality care to their patients. With its relationship with Tandigm, VCCN now has nearly 200,000 Medicare and commercial members under management.

“In establishing a relationship with Vantage Cancer Care Network, we further enable physicians in the Tandigm network to provide the right care at the right time and in the right ways for their patients,” said Dr. Ken Goldblum, MD, FACP, chief medical officer, Tandigm Health. “VCCN is a provider-led organization and a national leader in oncology care, with innovative value-based services and a comprehensive team approach to treating cancer. Both Tandigm and VCCN support our networks with the tools and resources needed to deliver the finest care and believe in providing a high level of personalized attention for patients. Working together, we can create a more continuous care experience.”

In addition to the opportunity to enhance care coordination, VCCN offers an Oncology Medical Home transformation program. This program employs an oncology-specific population management tool, Carelytics, and provides an extensive network of medical oncologists utilizing an Oncology Independent Practice Association (IPA) model in support of Tandigm primary care physicians. VCCN’s information technology and process-improvement support, under the leadership of VCCN Medical Director and value-based care pioneer, Dr. John Sprandio, allows physicians more time to discuss the course of treatment, provides practices with real-time information to better assess care needs, and minimizes patient emergency visits and hospitalizations.

Through VCCN’s relationship with McKesson Specialty Health, VCCN can leverage McKesson’s breadth of provider services focused on supporting practices as they transform in order to succeed in the evolving world of value-based care and payment reform. Committed to advancing the power of community care, McKesson provides the tools and services providers need to successfully manage their practices.

"Tandigm is a positive disrupter in the movement toward value-based healthcare. The more closely aligned that VCCN doctors can be to their patients’ primary care physicians, the higher the quality of patient care will be," Dr. John Iacuone, MD, president & chief clinical officer, Vantage Cancer Care Network. “Our missions are similar – providing tools to deliver appropriate, personalized and cost-effective care in a patient-centered oncology environment. To continue to deliver on this mission, working with Tandigm was a natural next step.”

About Tandigm Health

Tandigm Health is dedicated to enhancing the ability of primary care physicians to provide the finest possible care while lowering costs through a more coordinated, proactive model. By providing greater tools and resources to its network of more than 460 doctors, Tandigm puts primary care physicians back at the center of patient care. To learn more about Tandigm’s approach to value-based health care, visit http://www.tandigmhealth.com.

About Vantage Cancer Care Network

Vantage Cancer Care Network was founded to optimize cancer outcomes in a value-based, patient-centered care environment by developing cancer care networks to deliver appropriate, personalized and cost-effective care. VCCN is providing solutions to meet the growing needs of the oncology marketplace such as Carelytics™, a data management and reporting analytics tool. VCCN works with various oncology specialties to manage patient care through evidence-based treatment modalities. VCCN is supported by McKesson Specialty Health, a division of McKesson Corporation empowering the community patient care delivery system by helping community practices advance the science, technology and quality of care.