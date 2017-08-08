Taos Achieves Silver Competency Status with Microsoft

We are delighted to continue to expand our cloud offerings to provide client support to the world’s most innovative companies as they transition to the cloud, says Ric Urrutia, Taos CEO.

Taos, a preeminent provider of Cloud, IT consulting and managed services, today announced its new status as a Microsoft Azure Silver Partner. The company is moving to deepen its Cloud offerings thereby helping clients better manage multi-cloud strategies, deployments and migrations.

The Microsoft Silver Partnership includes companies that have met specific benchmarks related to the volume of customer engagements; magnitude of influenced revenue, and overall number of advance technical certified team members. Taos earned the Silver Partner Competency status through customer references, meeting strict industry accreditations and obtaining required certifications.

“We are delighted to continue to expand our cloud offerings to provide client support to the world’s most innovative companies as they transition to the cloud," says Ric Urrutia, Taos CEO. “Achieving this competency with Microsoft deepens Taos’ commitment to be on the cutting edge of emerging and proven cloud technologies.” Taos will leverage pieces from Microsoft and other leading providers to help customers with Cloud, DevOps, Automation, Continuous Integration and other mission-critical functions.

This partnership solidifies Taos’ Microsoft Cloud capability and places Taos ahead of its competitors as the companies work together to provide comprehensive cloud services. With the move, Taos continues its track record of technical expertise and leadership in Silicon Valley and beyond.

