Holidays are on the House at The Houstonian

The beautifully decorated Houstonian Hotel is a well-known holiday tradition, with its festive fall flora and pumpkins, and spectacular Christmas décor and gingerbread lobby. For a limited time, guests can receive a complimentary night when two nights are reserved during the hotel’s “Holidays are on the House” offer periods. Guests must book consecutive dates, and the complimentary third night will be applied by the hotel at checkout. For more information please call 800-231-2759 or 713-680-2626, or see details at http://www.houstonian.com.

“HOLIDAYS ARE ON THE HOUSE” OFFER PERIODS:



Labor Day: August 31 – September 4

Thanksgiving: November 22 - 26

Christmas and New Year’s: December 15 – January 7

Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star, incomparable urban retreat located minutes from downtown, the Galleria and Memorial Park and the Texas Medical Center. Guests and Members can relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its guest rooms, four on-site dining restaurants and elegant hotel bar. The 175,000 square-foot Houstonian Club offers state-of-the-art equipment, over 180 weekly fitness classes, aquatic programs, an indoor tennis facility, three resort pools and more. Trellis Spa is a Mediterranean style, 17,000-square-foot facility with 20 treatment rooms, hair and nail salons, and luxurious locker rooms with Jacuzzi and steam rooms, an indoor Float Pool, a Relaxation Lounge with fireplace and a Tranquility Room. One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort and unparalleled guest experience.

http://www.houstonian.com

The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa / 111 North Post Oak Lane / Houston, Texas 77024