REX Real Estate Exchange, the nation’s only full-service real estate agency that does not use the MLS, has expanded its operation to Long Island.

“We are excited to be expanding our platform into New York,” said REX Co-Founder Jack Ryan. “When we started this company, our goal was to give consumers a digital alternative to the archaic real estate process. We have had great success in Southern California and are eager to help consumers on the east coast as well.

REX provides full-service assistance to homebuyers and sellers at a fraction of the cost by leveraging cutting-edge applications of AI, big data, and machine learning to reach home buyers directly online. By circumventing the MLS entirely, REX is able to cut the average commission down from 5-6% in the MLS model to just 2%, saving home sellers an average of $25K. REX is also able to sell homes faster than MLS-listed homes with most selling within 39 days of going live.

Founded in Los Angeles, CA in 2015, REX has beaten every goal communicated to its investors, including selling its 100th home last month.

Roughly 90% of people search for homes online without help from a real estate agent, and REX is the only company in the business to offer a truly 21st-century vision for real estate that introduces much-needed automation to the process of buying and selling a home and harnesses the power of big data and AI to increase the efficiency and accuracy of digital marketing. To put their targeting capacities in perspective, a typical real estate agent might have a rolodex of a few hundred potential home buyers in a given area, but REX can target upwards of 50,000 home buyers who have already demonstrated interest in a specific home.

“By harnessing the power of AI, big data, and machine learning, we ultimately provide sellers with a larger, and more targeted buyer pool than ever before,” said Ryan. “By refining the selling process, we have turned buying and selling real estate into an easy process, not one that consumers dread.”

REX’s recent launch into New York is proof of the company’s success in predicting the future of consumer wants and meeting the needs of the real estate industry. By embracing advanced technologies, REX is poised to bring massive change to the outdated real estate industry in a similar vein to how other revolutionary companies such as Amazon, Uber, and Airbnb have disrupted retail, transportation, and hospitality.

About REX Real Estate Exchange:

REX is the only real estate company transforming the real estate industry by applying big data analytics, AI, and machine learning to market homes directly to buyers instead of relying upon traditional agents. By leveraging advanced digital marketing technologies, REX can find the right buyers and sell homes faster than MLS-listed homes for a 2% fee instead of the industry standard of 5-6%. REX is also committed to helping families in need by building a home for every forty homes sold.