Conventus, New Jersey’s premier professional liability insurer formed by and governed through an alliance of independent physicians, has launched a new educational series of webinars and podcasts to guide medical practices on understanding and complying with New Jersey’s new regulations governing the prescribing of pain medication. The first two episodes of the series, entitled “Pain Management and Opioids: New Laws, Regulations & Strategies,” will be available to ALL New Jersey physicians and their practices.

With the opioid abuse epidemic reaching crisis levels in New Jersey, the state legislature passed strict new regulations in 2017 governing the prescribing of opioid painkillers and other narcotics for the treatment of pain. Conventus created this series of webinars and podcasts to guide medical practices on understanding and complying with these new rules. The series is presented by Susan Lieberman, Conventus’ Vice President of Practice Resources.

“It is crucial that New Jersey physicians understand these new regulations, and how they affect both their patients and their practice,” Lieberman said. “Disciplinary actions in 2016 resulted in 31 New Jersey physicians being sanctioned for over-prescribing painkillers and other narcotics. Eight lost their licenses. The new regulations have very strict rules around initial opioid prescriptions, participation in the New Jersey Prescription Monitoring Program, and much more. Our goal with this series is to break down these complex new regulations into clear, easy to understand language and guidance that physicians and their practices can use.”

This series provides education and guidance vital to NJ medical practices using short, 10-15 minute episodes designed to fit their busy schedule. They are also available as audio-only podcasts, so they can listen on their way to or from the office. The first two episodes of this series are available now for all New Jersey physicians and the members of their practice.

Topics include:



An Overview of the New Regulations and Strategies for Your Practice *Available NOW

Informed Consent and Pain Management *Available NOW

The New Jersey Prescription Monitoring Program

Documentation

Treatment Planning

Prescription Practices

Management of Acute and Chronic Pain

To view the webinars or listen to the podcasts, visit https://www.conventusnj.com/educational-series.aspx

About Conventus Inter-Insurance Exchange

As New Jersey's premier professional liability insurer formed by and governed through an alliance of physicians, Conventus is devoted to serving the best interests of independent physician practices.

Conventus members and their staff enjoy exclusive access to insurance products and highly personalized services, gaining the practical knowledge and expert resources they need to improve practice performance, better serve their patients, and remain independent. The Conventus team prides itself on being forward lookers and solution partners whose sole purpose is to help independent physician practices thrive in today’s rapidly changing healthcare environment. Learn more at http://www.conventusnj.com.

