AIM Appoints Regional Sales Manager, Assembly Materials Division

AIM Solder, a leading global manufacturer of solder assembly materials for the electronics industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lazaro Garza to the position of Regional Sales Manager. Garza will cover Mexico’s Northeastern territory.

Lazaro is a Chemical Engineer with over ten years’ of experience serving Mexico’s electronics industry. Having excelled in a wide range of roles, including sales and technical support, Lazaro will support AIM’s fast-growing client base in Nuevo Leon, Tamaulipas and Coahuila. This appointment constitutes another step in AIM’s continued efforts to expand its presence in this very important market.

“We’re pleased to welcome Lazaro to our growing sales team,” said AIM’s Vice President of Sales, Andy Dolan. “Lazaro is very knowledgeable and understands the assembly market very well. We’re confident that he will excel at assisting our customers in the Northeastern region and we look forward to his valuable contributions.”

Lazaro Garza can be reached by phone at 81-2354-1689 or via email at lgarza@aimsolder.com.

About AIM

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, AIM Solder is a leading global manufacturer of assembly materials for the electronics industry with manufacturing, distribution and support facilities located throughout the world. AIM produces advanced solder products such as solder paste, liquid flux, cored wire, bar solder, epoxies, lead-free and halogen-free solder products, preforms, and specialty alloys such as indium and gold for a broad range of industries. A recipient of many prestigious SMT industry awards, AIM is strongly committed to innovative research and development of product and process improvement as well as providing customers with superior technical support, service and training. For more information about AIM, visit http://www.aimsolder.com.

Upcoming Events:

August 24, 2017 – Knowledge Sharing Sessions – Queretaro, Qro, Mexico

September 17-21, 2017 – SMTA International – Rosemont, Illinois

October 18-19, 2017 – SMTA Guadalajara – Guadalajara, Mexico