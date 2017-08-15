Taos Achieves ISO IEC 27001:2013 Certification

“Taos takes information security very seriously, and this certification signals our resolve to protect data at every step. Our clients can trust that we can identify threats, reduce risk, respond appropriately, and keep their valuable information secure."

Taos, a preeminent supplier of IT consulting and managed services, is now an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified provider. The notable milestone demonstrates the company’s commitment to ongoing improvement and its dedication to maintaining a gold-standard Information Security Management System (ISMS).

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is an information security management system standard published in October 2013 by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

After careful consideration, an independent auditor (A-lign) reported that Taos has the strong technical controls coupled with the formalized IT security policies and procedures necessary to itself and clients from unauthorized access and compromise.

“Taos takes information security very seriously, and this certification signals our resolve to protect data at every step. Our clients can trust that we can identify threats, reduce risk, respond appropriately, and keep their valuable information secure,” says Taos CEO Ric Urrutia.

Industry reports reveal that nearly 160,000,000 sensitive records were compromised in 2015 with data breaches costing about $21,000 per day. Concerned clients, partners, vendors, and suppliers can trust Taos, an ISO/IEC 27001-certified company, to protect their information using industry-leading best practices.

