18' Fixed Mount Four Stage Light Mast This four stage light mast provides the ability to not only be extended for deployment of a variety of equipment but, can also be collapsed to extremely low heights for easy storage and quick transport.

Larson Electronics LLC, a leading industrial lighting company, announced the release of a new 18' four stage light mast to be added to its expanding catalog of products this week. This fixed mount fold over light mast (LM-18-7-4S-FM) provides operators with a way to deploy light, security cameras and other equipment to elevations of up to 18'.

This fold over 18' four stage light mast has been designed to deploy lighting, cameras and other electrical equipment to heights of up to 18', and can be collapsed down to a height of 7'. This mast is elevated into the upright position by pressing down on the end of the base stage, and extended to its full height using an included 1,000 lb hand winch. This light tower can support and lift equipment of up to 125 lbs. The included proprietary mast guidance system helps to provide stability during high winds. By loosening the T-handle, operators can rotate the mast in either direction. The mast can then be positioned in one of four different directions and locked back in place by re-tightening the T-handle. The mast itself spins freely and can typically be rotated with a single hand. Larson Electronics LLC provides the ability to custom tailor these light masts to each customer's requirements with longer sections and larger mounting plates if needed.

"Sometimes we need more versatility than usual when it comes to our equipment," said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC." This four stage light mast provides the ability to not only be extended for deployment of a variety of equipment but, can also be collapsed to extremely low heights for easy storage and quick transport."

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

