Crafter Software, an award-winning provider of Web content management system software that drives high performance, personalized digital experiences, announced today that Crafter CMS has been selected by a major consumer networking products manufacturer as a foundational component for its next generation sales and marketing Web experience. Its goal is to serve distributors and partners better with the latest product information and digital assets.

The project, which is now underway, will completely overhaul the production and delivery of product-related digital assets and sales materials. Modern collaboration tools will make it easy to create and update instructional hardware video files, how-to manuals in PDF format, sales brochures, store display content, and other needed digital assets. The easy-to-use portal will consist of mini-sites for distributors to get personalized, up-to-date materials by which to sell the enterprise's products. In addition to providing essential information to retailers, the site provides multilingual services made for a global enterprise market. Crafter CMS will serve as the core foundation for this modern Web experience. This strategy will drive targeted product materials to the right users at the right time.

“Great customer experiences start long before an organization ever interacts with an actual customer. Enterprises need to have the right technology in place to be successful and efficient. This digital experience solution is a fantastic example of a step taken in the right direction by a rapidly-growing company that gets it. To compete today, enterprises must craft solutions that work best for their business model, partners, employees, and customers. Crafter CMS makes building next-generation, enterprise-grade websites, mobile apps, and other content applications a snap. Crafter CMS is the world’s most developer-friendly and scalable CMS platform. We’re excited to welcome this new customer and to provide them with the technology they need to meet their customer's needs better," said Russ Danner, Vice President of Products.

About Crafter Software

Crafter Software enables the creation of rich and engaging websites, mobile applications, and multi-channel digital experiences. Available both in the cloud and on-premise, Crafter Software’s solutions are based on the award-winning Crafter CMS open source project, which was built from the ground up as a modern platform for creating more relevant Web and mobile experiences through targeted delivery of personalized content. Serving as the lynchpin between enterprise systems and end users, Crafter’s solutions enable marketing, sales and support teams to author and manage content while harvesting analytics and data-driven insights to deliver engaging experiences across all digital channels - the Web, mobile, social, virtual reality, and more. Learn more at http://craftersoftware.com and http://craftercloud.io.