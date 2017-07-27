The Luxury Collection, one of the world’s largest and fastest growing luxury hospitality brands, today announced that The Phoenician, a Luxury Collection Resort, Scottsdale, will soon begin a third phase of major enhancements. Work will commence next month on the construction of a new Athletic Club, with completion expected by March 2018. A 10-month redesign of the golf course, which will be reconfigured from 27 to 18 holes, will start in January 2018.

Both projects follow the summer 2016 renovation of all Phoenician main building guestrooms and casitas, the remodel of The Canyon Suites at The Phoenician – the only Forbes Five Star and AAA Five Diamond hotel in the greater Phoenix area – and the refurbishment of the resort’s signature public areas, including the main lobby, pool complex, spa and select dining venues, currently in progress.

The two-story Athletic Club, exclusively serving in-house guests, will be located near the main drive on the property’s west side. Ground-level amenities will include:



A Tennis Center with seven tennis courts, two pickleball courts and one basketball court

A 2,100-plus square-foot Activity Center with arcade, TV gaming zone, board games, shuffleboard and movie screening area, among other recreational offerings

A retail shop

A refreshment area, serving grab-n-go items

The second level will consist of:



A 4,600-plus square-foot state-of-the-art Fitness Center with Matrix workout equipment and a movement studio with “fitness on demand” technology – providing access to hundreds of virtual classes via touch screen, from yoga to spin

Floor-to-ceiling windows, offering dramatic views of Camelback Mountain and the resort

Under the direction of renowned Architect Phil Smith, The Phoenician Golf Course will be completely redesigned and repositioned to create a consistent profile throughout. With a resume that includes years spent working with PGA legends Jack Nicklaus and Tom Weiskopf, Smith has executed numerous high-profile renovations, such as TPC Scottsdale and the Desert Mountain Apache and Chiricahua courses, also in Scottsdale.

“The Phoenician has always been synonymous with iconic luxury,” said General Manager Mark Vinciguerra. “Working with our owner, Host Hotels & Resorts, we continue to evolve its original vision. Through these two exciting enhancements, we once again further our commitment to providing a guest experience that is beyond expectation.”

