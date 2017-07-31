“Acquiring Dr. Bruce Haight’s practice is a natural extension for Acuity Eye Specialists as we continue to expand our offerings to help patients access the care they need,” said Tom von Sydow, Chief Operating Officer at Acuity Eye Specialists.

Acuity Eye Specialists and Dr. Bruce Haight announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for Acuity Eye Specialists to acquire Grossmont Eye Center, Dr. Bruce Haight’s ophthalmology clinic, in La Mesa, CA. The transaction closed on April 20, 2017. Financial terms were not disclosed.

This acquisition is expected to provide Acuity Eye Specialists with an additional clinic and doctors to address the growing needs of patients in the San Diego market, and will increase Acuity Eye Specialists’ footprint in California so they can continue to serve patients throughout the state.

“Acquiring Dr. Bruce Haight’s practice is a natural extension for Acuity Eye Specialists as we continue to expand our offerings to help patients access the care they need,” said Tom von Sydow, Chief Operating Officer at Acuity Eye Specialists. " We believe the integration of Dr. Haight’s services into the Acuity Eye Specialists’ platform can further accelerate our leadership and offerings in this growing ophthalmology market."

"We are excited to be joining with Acuity Eye Specialists, as our team and patients will greatly benefit from Acuity’s well-established brand and extensive knowledge of the California ophthalmology market," said Dr. Bruce Haight. "Together, we will have the resources to better serve the growing population in San Diego and specifically in La Mesa. Acuity Eye Specialists and I have similar mission-driven cultures with a strong commitment to our patients. I look forward to working together with the Acuity team."

This acquisition strengthens Acuity Eye Specialists’ ability to enhance and support its existing patient offerings now and into the future. Acuity Eye Specialists and Dr. Bruce Haight are both committed to providing patients and ophthalmologists access to industry leading research, opportunities to develop clinically so patients receive best-in-class care, and access to effective business support services to streamline the patient visit and better support the doctor.

About Acuity Eye Specialists (http://www.AcuitySpecialists.com)

At Acuity Eye Specialists, we are committed to helping ophthalmologists realize their full potential while providing best-in-class patient care to all those in need. We are experts in the business of ophthalmology with years of experience in the industry, a world-class surgeon as our founder, and an unwavering commitment to helping both established practice owners and young professionals further their ophthalmic careers.

Headquartered in Pasadena, CA, the Company offers access to ophthalmology services from Fresno to San Diego.