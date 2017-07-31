Sherpa CRM Receives 2017 St. Louis Award

Sherpa CRM has been selected for the 2017 St. Louis Award in the Software Companies category by the St. Louis Award Program.

Each year, the St. Louis Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the St. Louis area a great place to live, work and play.

"We're thrilled to be located in my native city of St. Louis and to be part of the revitalization of historic Midtown," says David A. Smith, Sherpa CEO and Co-Founder. Smith, who developed The Gatesworth Communities in St. Louis County nearly 30 years ago, notes, "This city will always be part of the Sherpa origin story, and it's an honor to be recognized for the work we do here to improve the lives of older adults nationwide."

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2017 St. Louis Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the St. Louis Award Program and data provided by third parties.

About St. Louis Award Program

The St. Louis Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the St. Louis area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

The St. Louis Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.

About Sherpa

Founded in June 2014 by David Smith and Alexandra Fisher, Sherpa is a proprietary customer relationship management (CRM) software platform. Based in St. Louis, Mo., Sherpa puts prospects first by marrying empathy with technology to drive improved results. Find us on LinkedIn, Facebook or keep up with recent happenings on our blog.