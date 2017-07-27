Zensar Technologies, a leading provider of digital solutions, software and infrastructure services, announced today it has been recognized in Gartner’s 2017 Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Infrastructure Utility Services, North America [G00313892] authored by Gartner analysts William Maurer, David Edward Ackerman, Mark D. Ray, Stephanie Stoudt-Hansen, Robert Naegle and Leah Ciavardini. A complimentary copy of the full report is available from Zensar by visiting http://bit.ly/2u6EakE.

According to Gartner “This Magic Quadrant evaluates the abilities of 19 service providers to deliver data center managed services across North America (NA) — including data center outsourcing (DCO) and infrastructure utility services (IUS), which are mostly enabled by remote infrastructure management services. These are increasingly based on managed virtual private cloud services and extend into public cloud with hybrid infrastructure managed capabilities and services. The analysis is supported by thousands of data points on providers' capabilities and references and clients' evaluations.”

Sandeep Kishore, CEO and Managing Director, Zensar Technologies stated, “We are proud to be recognized for the third year in a row in Gartner’s prestigious Magic Quadrant Data Center Outsourcing and Infrastructure Utilities, NA. We feel this inclusion is indicative of our proven track record of driving the digital transformation and business needs of our clients through our Return on Digital® delivery framework, focused on stability of core systems, creating front-end digital agility and driving modernization.”

Pinaki Kar, President and Head, Infrastructure Management Services & Cloud Business, Zensar Technologies continued, “We feel this recognition by Gartner highlights our proven ability to deliver optimized infrastructure services built on the tenets of hyper automation, agile orchestration and ultra-efficiency to help our clients achieve new levels of measurable returns on their digital investments. We are committed to helping clients transform their legacy data centers into a Digital Business Infrastructure to enable the next generation of enterprise applications and services. Our infrastructure services are powered by The Vinci™, our integrated managed services platform, driven by autonomics technology and coupled with Unified IT, predictive analytics and machine learning.”

The Magic Quadrant states “Gartner analyzed 19 service providers — with a combined annual revenue of nearly $18.8 billion — on their vision and ability to deliver DCO/IUS services in North America. Sourcing and vendor management leaders should use this analysis in their selection process.”

“We encourage enterprises to download a copy of the report http://bit.ly/2u6EakE to learn how Zensar’s proactive, predictive and preventive approach, coupled with The Vinci, helps enterprises improve service levels, reduce operational costs, remove vulnerabilities and ultimately achieve infrastructure agility for optimized operations and transformation services,” stated Ankit Ghosh Senior Vice President and Global Head, Infrastructure Management Services & Cloud Practice, Zensar Technologies.

Zensar’s Infrastructure Management Solutions include Hybrid IT, Unified IT, Digital Workplace and Security and Compliance.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

