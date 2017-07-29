Contact: Alison Villegas

Telephone: (407) 740-0900 ext. 420

Email: avillegas(at)markettraders.com

Market Traders Institute Hosts Second Annual Teeing For Ta-Ta’s Golf Scramble to Raise Donations for Florida Hospital for Women

Market Traders Institute (MTI) is holding its second annual charity golf scramble, Teeing for Ta-Ta’s, on September 23, 2017. The event will take place at Shingle Creek Golf Club and will provide a great way for the local community and golfers to raise funds for the Florida Hospital Breast Cancer Care Fund.

Teeing for Ta-Ta’s is a branch of MTI’s Trading for Ta-Ta’s annual October fundraising campaign. Over the past 5 years, MTI has donated $111,550 to Florida Hospital’s Pink Out campaign. The Pink Out campaign helps raise awareness of breast health and provides mammogram screenings for local Central Florida who cannot afford testing. MTI, an Orlando-based financial education company, chose to partner with Florida Hospital for Women because of their dedicated life-changing diagnosis, treatments and rehabilitation efforts of breast cancer patients.

Joshua Martinez, Director of Client Success, is excited about the company’s second annual charity golf scramble. Martinez stated, “We wanted to kick off our second annual Teeing For Ta-Tas event with a bang, and with the help of Shingle Creek and many of our amazing sponsors and local community, we’re going to have the opportunity to raise donations for the fight against breast cancer and have fun doing it.” He says, “We want to see Orlando’s golfers supporting us at Teeing For Ta-Tas!”

Every player’s ticket includes a round of golf, complimentary golf cart for the day, catered lunch, hole prizes, and a raffle entry. In addition, every player will also receive a complimentary Drivers Club Membership at Shingle Creek (valued at $99). Individual tickets can be purchased for $125, and a team of 4 can sign up together for $450 at http://www.TeeingForTaTas.com.

Multiple sponsorships are also available and range from $50 - $5000. This is a great way for businesses to spread their reach and donate to great a cause at the same time. Some of this years sponsors include Financial Media Corp, Greenberg Traurig & Flatiron Media. For more information about becoming a sponsor, please visit http://www.TeeingforTaTas.com.

“Raising this money means hundreds of women will be afforded the opportunity for free early detection screenings, which can lead to early treatment and successful results. Never do we want a family to experience the loss of a loved one due to breast cancer, like my family did several years ago,” says Jacob Martinez, Founder of MTI. “Every dollar going to research and early detection matters, so we are hoping to far surpass our $40,000 raised last year, and Teeing For Ta-Tas is going to be a really fun way for us to do it!”

Market Traders Institute, Inc. has been assisting students from around the world in improving their investing abilities for more than 23 years. With their team’s combined experience of more than 200 years, this organization for traders, by traders has created new trading technologies for students to strategize and trade effectively. MTI prides itself on helping trading hopefuls to become independent and confident in making effective trading decisions. Most recently, MTI has been named the 592nd fastest growing privately-held company in the nation by Inc Magazine’s Inc 5000 list. In addition, MTI has been named one of Florida’s Best Companies to Work For by Florida Trend three years in a row and Orlando Business Journal’s Best Places to Work in 2014.

For more information about this topic, please contact Alison Villegas via email at avillegas(at)markettraders.com.