HomeworkCoach, an in-home tutoring agency that specializes in ADHD challenges, announced the launch of its Premium Service nationwide today. In-home tutors will work with regional “SuperCoaches” to keep students on top of daily homework assignments. The coaches are trained to sharpen Executive Function cognitive skills in students by teaching them everything from using planners and calendars to jump-starting homework routines.

The Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University likens the mastery of focus, attention, and inhibition to an exceptional air traffic control system. “In the brain, this air traffic control mechanism is called executive function.” ADHD students are typically 2 years of more behind their peers in their Executive Functioning development.

Since its 2009 launch, HomeworkCoach has inspired hundreds of ADHD children to develop these skills through personal in-home tutors. One success story comes from Lori K. of Stamford, CT. “HomeworkCoach has been a tremendous help to my daughter,” she says of her child, a struggling ninth grader at the time. “Our coach was calm, nurturing and helpful with getting my daughter focused to finish her assignments. She always had a positive attitude and was patient, but also firm, at times insisting that she wrap up an assignment my daughter was unnecessarily dragging out.”

HomeworkCoach’s new Premium Service has been in research and development for the past two years. The program starts with a proprietary Executive Function assessment for the student, which helps the coach determine which skills need most attention. Tutors become certified by completing an e-training course which also provides access to knowledge base of multisensory, scientifically backed exercises and methods to improve Executive Function. Tutors -- advised bi-weekly by the regional "SuperCoach" -- will provide parents with monthly reports and objectives.

While HomeworkCoach is offering its Premium Service nationwide, it is initially focusing on building its team of Certified Homework Coaches in Atlanta, Orlando, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Connecticut. Coaches are typically young professionals or teachers holding a four year degree at minimum.

“Kids with executive function challenges have a hard time focusing, remembering details, reigning in attention, getting started on tasks, and otherwise keeping up,” said Dennis Freeman, HomeworkCoach director. “A good homework coach helps students with these global learning skills and can remove a lot of the stress in the household by removing nightly fights over homework.”

Pricing

HomeworkCoach Premium Package starts at $75/hr for 6 or more sessions per month. The $95 registration fee includes an exclusive Executive Functioning assessment, which the coach will use to create monthly plans.

HomeworkCoach Signature Plan will continue to be offered at $55/hr.

About HomeworkCoach

HomeworkCoach is a division of Deo Gloria LLC, incorporated in Cobb County, Georgia on January 1, 2002. Deo Gloria’s first company was In-Home Tutors, a successful tutoring service that has served more than 6,000 students in Atlanta, Connecticut, Nashville and Orlando. Deo Gloria LLC has an A+ rating with the Atlanta-area Better Business Bureau.