Harvest Power Once Again Recognized as Top Solar Contractor

This recognition highlights the hard work and community commitment that is displayed by all of our Harvest Power team members every day.

Coming off the biggest year ever for U.S. solar installations, local installer Harvest Power is proud to be named one of the top solar contractors by Solar Power World magazine. Harvest Power achieved a rank of 224 in North America and are listed in the top 100 for both residential solar contractors and rooftop solar contractors in the United States, coming in at 83rd and 41st respectively. They also came in at 13 in the New York State rankings.

The Top Solar Contractors list is developed by Solar Power World to recognize the work completed by solar contractors across the United States. Produced annually, the Top Solar Contractors list celebrates the achievements of U.S. solar developers, subcontractors and installers within the utility, commercial and residential markets. The list was released on July 25.

“The 2017 Top Solar Contractors list features 500 of the best solar contractors in the United States,” said Kelly Pickerel, managing editor of Solar Power World. “From solar hotbeds on the coasts to the up-and-coming Midwest solar market, every installer adding even the smallest solar array to the grid is making a positive impact on our communities. We’re proud to recognize these companies and their efforts to bring solar power to U.S. homes and businesses.”

The U.S. solar market installed more than 14,700 MW of solar in 2016, nearly doubling the capacity installed in 2015. For the first time ever, solar was ranked as the No. 1 source of new electric generating capacity additions brought online throughout the year. GTM Research and the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) predict the cumulative U.S. solar market to nearly triple in size over the next five years. By 2022, more than 18 GW of solar photovoltaic capacity will be installed annually, and Harvest Power will continue to be a major player in adding solar to the grid.

“We’re thrilled to once again be included on this prestigious list,” said Carlo P. Lanza, Managing Member for Harvest Power. “This recognition highlights the hard work and community commitment that is displayed by all of our Harvest Power team members every day. We’re passionate about helping property owners achieve their goals of true energy independence and lowered dependence on fossil fuels, all while reducing carbon emissions and enjoying the monetary benefits of solar power.”

About Harvest Power LLC

Harvest Power was established in 2008 as a program of Friendly Construction to help property owners achieve energy efficiency through solar. Today Harvest Power has grown to be one of the largest solar providers in New York State. With over 50 professionals on staff, the company employs engineers, architects, electricians and solar installers who hold a number of key certifications from industry associations and organizations. The entire installation process is handled in-house by the professionals on staff. This includes designing the system, processing any permits, rebates and financing as well as installing and monitoring the success of the solar system. Harvest Power, headquartered in Bay Shore, NY, has stayed true to its original mission - Help property owners achieve their goals of real energy independence, lower dependence on fossil fuels, reduce carbon emissions, and allow clients to enjoy the outstanding, direct monetary benefits of solar power. For more information on Harvest Power, go to http://www.harvestpower.net.

Media Contact

Harvest Power

Phil Flora, Director of Marketing and Business Development

917-453-5548

pflora[at]harvestpower.net

About Solar Power World

Solar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors—including installers, developers and EPCs in all markets—grow their businesses and do their jobs better.

Media Contact

Solar Power World

Kelly Pickerel, managing editor

216-860-5259

kpickerel[at]wtwhmedia.com