TrialCard’s Abdalla Named to 2017 PharmaVOICE 100 List

Joe Abdalla, Division President of TC Market Access, the HUB services arm of TrialCard, has been named to the 2017 PharmaVOICE 100 list. Abdalla is the third TrialCard member to receive the honor, joining Founder and current Chairman Dave Cunningham (2014) and current President and CEO Mark Bouck (2016).

Since assuming the helm of TrialCard’s HUB services business in 2015 Abdalla has instituted a clear vision for using technology to continually drive innovative solutions that enable patients to receive greater support and achieve more positive health outcomes. “When Joe joined us I charged him with building a HUB division that clearly stood out in the marketplace for the way we make things easier and better for everyone across the continuum of care: patients, providers, pharmacies, and manufacturers,” said Bouck. “Embracing technology has been critical in that pursuit and is one of the core principles that we’re using to guide our continued growth.”

Under Abdalla’s direction, TrialCard established TC Market Access as its dedicated HUB division in 2016. In the time since, the organization has developed and implemented its own proprietary case management system, QuickPath, established a clinical services team, and brought a patient-centric approach to integrated HUB services through concierge support.

“I’m extremely honored and humbled to be recognized among the 2017 PharmaVOICE 100,” Abdalla remarked. “The individuals on this list include some of the most innovative personalities in healthcare and the life sciences, and being mentioned in the same breath as them is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our TrialCard team members who have helped our organization grow to where it is today.”

Awardees on the list will be honored at the annual PharmaVOICE 100 celebration, to be held on September 15, 2016 in New York City and featured in the August edition of PharmaVOICE.

TrialCard Incorporated provides product access, medication adherence, and patient support services on behalf of pharmaceutical manufacturers. Founded in 2000, TrialCard has become the largest provider of patient access programs in the industry, connecting patients with over $1.7 billion in annualized branded drug savings. In 2016 the company established TC Market Access as its dedicated HUB services division. TrialCard holds nine U.S. patents related to the processing and marketing of patient access programs. The company is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. For more information about TrialCard, please visit http://www.trialcard.com.