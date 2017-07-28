Natural beauty abounds on the shoreline of Red Wing Lake at Atlantic Shores These awards really reflect the hard work and love that our staff put into making Atlantic Shores a truly unique place to live.

Known for its commitment to excellence, Atlantic Shores Retirement Community in Virginia Beach, Virginia expanded its reputation throughout the state and nation with several recent awards. The upscale retirement community was recognized among the top in the industry for its facilities, cuisine, marketing, and staff, in competitions judged both by consumers and professionals.

Atlantic Shores took statewide honors, chosen as Top Retirement Community in Eastern Virginia by Virginia Living Magazine in their annual “Best of Virginia Awards.” Winners were selected by more than 10,000 reader responses, recognizing the best facilities and services across the five regions of Virginia. The community was profiled in the publication’s 2017 “Best Of” issue.

Locally, Atlantic Shores was selected in Coastal Virginia Magazine’s “757 Readers' Choice Awards” as Southside Gold Award Winner for Best Retirement Community. This annual contest highlights the best of Hampton Roads as chosen by the magazine’s readers. Atlantic Shores was prominently featured in Coastal Virginia's popular "Best Of" issue.

This is the fifth consecutive year Atlantic Shores was featured in both “Best Of” competitions by these two prestigious publications.

Harbourway at Atlantic Shores, the community’s assisted living facility, was selected as among the top in the nation, winning the prestigious 2017 Bronze National Quality Award from the American Healthcare Association/National Center for Assisted Living. This distinguished honor was earned for both its programs, and the extraordinary lengths to which their exceptional staff go in caring for their residents.

The community’s atlanticshoresliving.com website was selected as a Silver Award Winner/Best Website in the National Mature Media Awards competition. This distinguished contest highlights the best senior living websites and resources for consumers and senior living professionals. Winners were selected by a national panel of experts, evaluating websites that give consumers the best snapshot of life in their communities. Atlantic Shores’ television commercials also garnered a Bronze Award for TV Advertising Campaign in the National Mature Media Awards competition.

Atlantic Shores’ culinary creations also made it into the winner’s circle, winning the “Best Stew” Award at the most recent MOCA “House of Blues, Brews & Stews” competition -- adding to the community’s reputation for award-winning, trend-setting cuisine.

And members of Atlantic Shores’ talented artists community took home their share of awards as well, including residents Valerie Fay, Jane Webster, and Ann McDowell, who were chosen as among the best in Virginia in the 2017 LeadingAge Art Show -- selected from among 327 entries, submitted by 147 resident artists, representing 16 member communities across the state.

According to Atlantic Shores Executive Director/General Manager Eden Jones, “We’re proud and excited to have been recognized across such a wide spectrum, both by those who have personally experienced Atlantic Shores, as well as our industry peers. These awards really reflect the hard work and love that our staff put into making Atlantic Shores a truly unique place to live. I’m honored to be part of such a special, talented family of co-workers and residents.”

For more information on Atlantic Shores, please visit: http://www.atlanticshoresliving.com

# # #

Atlantic Shores Retirement Community is Virginia’s only resident-governed cooperative community, offering equity ownership with a vibrant lifestyle. Set on a beautifully landscaped 100-acre campus ten minutes from Virginia Beach’s famed oceanfront and boardwalk, Atlantic Shores features over 400 independent living units, ranging from apartment homes to freestanding villa homes, a 53 apartment-home assisted living facility, a 50-bed skilled nursing facility and a 14-bed Memory Care unit. Featuring a comprehensive range of services, social activities, amenities, award-winning cuisine, and a full continuum of on-site medical services including a full-time Medical Director, Atlantic Shores offers an exceptional lifestyle for more than 600 active residents, who live by the motto – “Live for Today With a Plan for Tomorrow.” For more information, visit: http://www.atlanticshoresliving.com, http://www.facebook.com/atlanticshoresliving