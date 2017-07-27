Egnyte Logo We feel being named as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant two years in a row is a validation of Egnyte’s offering, which has continuously delivered valuable collaboration solutions for businesses all over the world

Egnyte, the premiere cloud provider of smart content collaboration and governance, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant (MQ) for Content Collaboration Platforms (CCP). This is the second year in a row that the research and advisory firm has named Egnyte as a leader in their report.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Collaboration Platforms evaluated 13 companies and recognized the Egnyte platform as a leader for its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

According to Gartner, “leaders provide mature offerings that meet market demand. They have demonstrated the vision necessary to sustain their market positions as requirements evolve. The hallmark of Leaders is that they focus and invest in their offerings to lead the market and affect its overall direction. Leaders can be the vendors to watch as you try to understand how new offerings might evolve. Leaders typically possess a significant, satisfied customer base and enjoy high visibility in the market. Their size and maturity enable them to remain viable under changing market conditions. Leaders typically respond to a wide market audience by supporting broad market requirements. However, they fail to meet the specific needs of vertical markets or other more specialized segments.”

“We feel being named as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant two years in a row is a validation of Egnyte’s offering, which has continuously delivered valuable collaboration solutions for businesses all over the world,” said Vineet Jain, co-founder and CEO at Egnyte. “We believe Egnyte is truly differentiated in two areas, our hybrid approach and our customer service. Egnyte’s hybrid architecture is unique as it allows customers to be flexible with their infrastructure and enables secure collaboration on all of their content, whether it resides in the cloud or on-premises. The white glove service at Egnyte is where we believe we excel the most, creating communicative partnerships with our customers that provide valuable insights for us to customize the our platform for their needs and help us stay ahead of the market.”

General Availability of Egnyte Protect in July 2017 - the industry’s first cloud-based governance solution. Egnyte Protect finds sensitive content within an organization and allows them to centrally enforce access policies across a variety of content repositories, maximizing control and security against insider data breaches without impeding user productivity.

Developed the Egnyte Connect Desktop App in February 2017 - new desktop app that gives users the ability to collaborate on any corporate content with no limits on file size, type, or location. The desktop app leverages familiar interfaces that everyone is used to – Mac Finder or Windows Explorer – in order to create a 'content superhighway' for users to collaborate more efficiently and increase productivity.

Launched Builder in December 2016 - an all-new app store that gives users the ability to build their very own, secure digital workplace. Builder lets employees choose their own combinations of best-in-class business applications to increase productivity, while their organization can maintain a high level of security for their content.

On-going Partnership with Microsoft – In October 2016, Egnyte unveiled a number of Microsoft integrations, including Azure AD, Azure Key Vault, Microsoft Office 2016, Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Office Mobile, and Microsoft Sharepoint Online, helping customers build their digital workplace end-to-end.

Over the past 12 months Egnyte has also announced a number of high profile customer wins, including Balfour Beatty, BuzzFeed, Design Within Reach, Model N, and more – adding to their growing customer base.

About Egnyte

Egnyte transforms business through smarter content allowing organizations to connect, protect, and unlock value from all their content. Our Content Intelligence SM platform delivers smart content collaboration and governance in the cloud or on-premises to thousands of businesses around the world even the most regulated industries. Founded in 2007, Egnyte is privately held and headquartered in Mountain View, CA. Investors include venture capital firms, such as Google Ventures and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, as well as technology partners, such as CenturyLink and Seagate Technology.

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.