SIG, the premier membership organization for sourcing, procurement and outsourcing executives, today announces a one-day SIGnature event to be held in Sydney, Australia on the 31st of August, 2017. SIG is thrilled to return to Sydney this year after facilitating a successful Symposium in 2016.

SIGnature Events are one-day conferences for Fortune 500/Global 1000 professionals. The event kicks off with a delegate breakfast, followed by a live peer-to-peer/grand roundtable, buy-side executive presentations and panel discussions. Sydney’s SIGnature Event will also feature 90 minutes of rotating roundtable sessions that facilitate open discussions on burning issues with smaller groups of delegates.

The Sydney SIGnature Event has a packed agenda with a wide variety of topics ranging from global supplier relationship management to managing supply chain in a complex and high-pressure environment. Leaders from SAP Fieldglass, Qantas Airways Limited, Carnival Australia and GSK will present, lead discussions and lend their expertise throughout the day.

“Our SIGnature Event program allows colleagues in a local community to network with like-minded professionals and brainstorm on those issues that are keeping them up at night,” says Stephani McGarry, Chief Engagement Officer, SIG. “Our SIGnature Events bring our buy-side members together in a local vicinity to share best practices and network with peers facing the same issues,” adds SIG CEO and President, Dawn Tiura. “The ability to collaborate in an intimate setting contributes to the creation of lifelong business relationships built on trust and respect.”

