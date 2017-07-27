EDR Announces New Leaders Joining The Company

EDR, the nation’s leading provider of property risk information and due diligence tools, today announced that Kristen Gibson has joined the company as vice president of client services, and Jonathan Dall has joined as senior vice president of sales and marketing.

“Kristen and Jonathan bring vital expertise and talent to our leadership team,” said Chris Aronson, CEO of EDR. “I’m delighted to welcome these exceptional professionals to the EDR family.”

Gibson, as the leader of the client services group, is responsible for the customer experience and for ensuring that all functions of the company are aligned to deliver superior products and services to EDR’s clients. Prior to joining the team, Gibson was most recently the head of human resources for LogicSource, a leading consulting, technology and managed services firm. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and an MBA from Bellevue University.

“Our people are some of the most talented, passionate and dedicated professionals in the industry, and they deliver exceptional service to clients,” said Gibson. “They’re the reason EDR is a market leader in property due diligence. I am thrilled to join the EDR team and look forward to working together to further elevate the value we deliver to clients.”

Dall, who will lead marketing and sales, joins the team with more than 20 years of consultative sales experience, as well as extensive technology and managed services expertise across multiple industries. Prior to joining EDR, he was with Accenture, where he led sales for the company’s energy, chemicals and natural resources sectors. Dall earned his B.A. in modern languages and international business studies from London South Bank University.

Dall said, “I am excited to be part of EDR’s future. I see enormous potential to create new sources of value for our clients through a combination of our deep client relationships, innovative technology applications and workflow solutions, as well as our extensive expertise and insights in commercial property due diligence.”

About EDR

EDR is a leading provider of information, technology and workflow solutions to the real estate lending and property due diligence industries including environmental consulting firms, financial institutions, appraisers, and corporations. EDR provides web-based tools that help its clients increase operational efficiencies and better analyze and manage property related risk. EDR’s database contains over 3.1 billion historic property records, including the most comprehensive repository of environmental and land use information in the United States. EDR also conducts market research and shares strategic intelligence through a variety of online channels and in-person events. Founded in 1990, EDR is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut and is owned by the Daily Mail and General Trust, plc (DMGT). http://www.edrnet.com