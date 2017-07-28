“GLō is the epitome of Best Western’s reimagined brand identity – providing a stylish, convenient space designed for the way people travel today," said Ron Pohl, Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer for Best Western.

Best Western Hotels & Resorts has marked the arrival of its newest GLō with a groundbreaking event in DeSoto, Texas – located just 15 miles outside of downtown Dallas. GLō, Best Western’s energetic, new-construction boutique hotel brand, is designed for savvy travelers expecting the best in value, design and comfort.

The festive event welcomed DeSoto Mayor Curtistene McCowan and City Manager Tarron J. Richardson, accompanied by multiple members of the DeSoto City Council. Local dignitaries were joined by Best Western’s Managing Director of North American Development Bob Clasby, and Brand Development Project Manager Joe Lang. The hotel’s Managing Director and Co-founder of Shreem Capital Jiger Patel, and the property’s lender, Dallas Regional President of Spirit Bank Eric Anderson attended, as well.

“I am honored and thrilled to bring the great state of Texas its first GLō hotel,” said Patel. “I have been affiliated with Best Western for quite some time and I’ve always been impressed with the company’s support system and innovative mindset. It’s been a longtime goal for my team to partner with a brand that invests in state-of-the-art technology and authenticity and we feel GLō checks all of those boxes. We’re really excited to get started.”

Breaking the suburban cookie-cutter hotel mold, GLō offers a hip, boutique product to savvy travelers in secondary, suburban and highway locations. The brand focuses on a modern, iconic arrival experience; streamlined, contemporary guestrooms; unique center-loaded bathrooms; stylish, cost-effective materials; revolutionary architecture and design; space-saving furnishings and the strategic use of unique LED lighting. Designed with Millennials’ expectations in mind, the addition of digital keys, a digital concierge, and communal workspace positions GLō to hold a powerful new place in the growing midscale market.

“GLō is a major part of our brand refresh initiative and we believe that its tech-savvy, modern appeal coupled with convenient access to local experiences in nearby downtown Dallas, positions our newest location for success,” said Ron Pohl, Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer of Best Western Hotels & Resorts. “GLō is the epitome of Best Western’s reimagined brand identity – providing a stylish, convenient space designed for the way people travel today. We look forward to welcoming travelers looking to experience the best in sophisticated design, contemporary style and futuristic convenience, all at a reasonable price.”

Upon completion, GLō DeSoto will boast 75 rooms, a 1,000-sq. ft. meeting space, communal work areas, a fitness center, spa and more. The property is projected to open in May 2018.

