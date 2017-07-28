Contact: Colin Gerrity

colin(at)agencymabu(dot)com | (443) 330-5497

U.S. Army Medicine Civilian Corps Highlights Involvement at Upcoming Career Fairs

The Civilian Corps of the U.S. Army Medical Command (MEDCOM) is highlighting involvement at several August conferences and career fairs.

In the coming weeks, the Civilian Corps will send career consultants to the Amputee Coalition National Conference in Louisville, KY on 3-5 August; the APA Psychological Convention in Washington, D.C on 3-6 August; the AOA’s Regional Osteopathic Medical Education conference in Cambridge, MA on 17-20 August; and the Paralyzed Veterans of America Annual Summit & Expo in National Harbor, MD on 29-31 August.

The variety of these events demonstrates the scope of talent that Civilian Corps recruiters seek out on behalf of the U.S. Army Medical Command. Civilian careers in U.S. Army Medicine appeal to medical professionals, behavioral health specialists, and individuals with disabilities.

“By filling health care positions with qualified candidates, the Civilian Corps will continue the Army’s medical readiness mission to provide the best quality of care to U.S. Army uniformed service members, the retired service members, their families and other eligible beneficiaries,” says Rosalinda Jenkins, Chief, Recruitment and Retention, Headquarters U.S. Army Medical Command, Civilian Human Resources Division.

U.S. Army Medicine Civilian Corps employees work closely alongside their military counterparts within the United States Army Medical Command (MEDCOM), a division of U.S. Army Medicine.

Civilian Corps employees are not subject to military requirements, such as enlistment or deployment. Army Medicine civilians receive excellent benefits, including flexible work schedules, competitive salaries, and extensive health insurance coverage options.

To learn more about the Civilian Corps and its mission to hire the best health care professionals for the U.S. Army, please visit https://www.civilianmedicaljobs.com.

###