“The true value of human life is determined by the extent to which it is used to help others.” - Val Halamandaris

The members and staff of the Partnership for Medicaid Home-Based Care (PMHC) honor with deepest affection and respect the extraordinary life of Val J. Halamandaris. Val passed away yesterday after an extended illness, but his memory will long live on in the hearts and minds of his loving family, the broad home care community, and the countless other caring people in America and around the world who had the great fortune to know this remarkable man.

Val was often called “the leader of the Last Great Civil Rights Movement” and for good reason: he dedicated his life to fighting for the rights of aged, infirm, disabled and dying Americans. Recognizing the enormity of this challenge, Val launched an astonishingly impressive lifelong campaign. As President of the National Association for Home Care & Hospice (NAHC), he assembled an unparalleled team and led America’s community of caregivers in the quest to guarantee all Americans’ access to quality, dignified care in their homes and communities.

“As a talented attorney and skillful Congressional veteran, Val was deeply respected in Washington and across the U.S. as a brilliant mind and creative thinker,” recalls Dave Totaro, Chairman of PMHC. “But those who were blessed to know Val will remember his heart and compassion even more clearly. Val’s boundless energy was borne of his love and devotion to his fellow men and women, and those unique qualities not only propelled him day after day but served as an inspiration to us all.”

In Val’s memory, PMHC is committed to ensuring that his work and legacy live on. A consistent supporter of NAHC’s mission, efforts, and staff, PMHC is committed to Val’s vision in the home care community. Therefore, as a tribute to Val Halamandaris’ determination to fight for aged, infirm, disabled and dying Americans, PMHC is proud to dedicate itself to supporting his legacy.

We will miss Val Halamandaris deeply, and we are greatly indebted to him and the many contributions he made throughout his extraordinary life.

“Val Halamandaris is a remarkable human being and one of the most exceptional people that I have ever known.” - President Bill Clinton

About PMHC

The Partnership for Medicaid Home-Based Care (PMHC) is comprised of organizations representing home care agencies, associations, Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) and other payers, and business affiliates who are united to improve the quality and integrity of home and community-based services (HCBS).

Recognizing the integral role of home and community-based care in the Medicaid program, PMHC is dedicated to advancing and supporting public policies that strengthen and secure the Medicaid program for care recipients and taxpayers alike.