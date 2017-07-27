ScribeAmerica Praises House Passage of H.R. 1848

ScribeAmerica today commended the House of Representatives for passage of the Veterans Affairs Medical Scribe Pilot Act of 2017 (H.R. 1848).

Introduced by Congressman Phil Roe, M.D. (R-Tenn.), H.R. 1848 will create a two-year pilot program that tests the efficacy of private sector medical scribes in 10 Department of Veterans Affairs medical centers, including four in rural areas, four in urban settings and two in areas with need for increased access. Twenty medical scribes will be hired under this pilot program.

H.R. 1848 will leverage best practices from the private sector to support the critical work of VA healthcare providers. A medical scribe is a trained professional who reduces a provider’s clerical burden by performing patient documentation in an electronic health record and other important ancillary tasks that support the healthcare team.

“As a veteran, I’m proud to support the bill that passed today,” said Michael Murphy, M.D., founder and Chief Executive Officer of ScribeAmerica. “Our company is committed to support efforts that improve care for our wounded veterans. We believe medical scribes will increase provider efficiency and overall patient satisfaction.”

Medical scribes allow healthcare providers to operate at the “top of their license.” Scribes render vital clerical support, which often leads to physicians seeing more patients per day. With more time to spend on direct patient care, and less time navigating electronic health records, doctors can focus their expertise on better health outcomes.

Founded in 2003, ScribeAmerica is the nation’s most frequently used medical scribe company, serving over 2,000 partners in 50 states and employing over 15,000 medical scribes. ScribeAmerica offers full turn-key professional scribe services for clients in emergency departments, hospitals and physician practices in rural and urban settings.