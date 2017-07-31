Attend our School-Year Road Safety Webinar on Tuesday, August 15th at 2 pm ET. The purpose of this webinar is to share strategies that law enforcement can put into action to increase safety and calm traffic on local roads now and for the entire school year, said Jim Weaver, CEO of All Traffic Solutions.

All Traffic Solutions, the innovation leader in cloud-based traffic management solutions for law enforcement, intelligent transportation and communities announced today that they will host a free live webinar event for law enforcement titled Increasing School-Year Road Safety: Proven Strategies You Can Use Now on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at 2 pm ET. The purpose of the webinar is to share tips and tactics to manage traffic more effectively and increase safety despite the additional demands on department resources.

With school starting shortly throughout the US, law enforcement can expect to have to deal with more road congestion, increased traffic safety challenges and additional demands on officers’ time. The All Traffic Solutions webinar will include strategies that law enforcement and municipalities can implement now to keep students, pedestrians and drivers safe without deploying additional resources, as well as how to utilize traffic data and analytics to identify potential trouble spots, prioritize enforcement locations, clear complaints faster and track results.

“There are many factors that contribute to the increase in both road congestion and traffic accidents during the first months of the school year such as more inexperienced teen drivers on the road, parents hurrying to drop their kids off at school, student pedestrians and drivers distracted by smartphones, and the reintroduction of school buses on the roads,” said Jim Weaver, CEO of All Traffic Solutions. “The purpose of this webinar is to share strategies that law enforcement can put into action to increase safety and calm traffic on local roads now and for the entire school year.”

About All Traffic Solutions

Located outside Washington D.C. in Herndon, Virginia, All Traffic Solutions is consistently recognized as a leading innovator in the traffic safety industry for radar speed and variable message displays, imaging products and intelligent transportation systems, delivering groundbreaking levels of service and product capability. By integrating Cloud technology into all of its products, All Traffic Solutions allows customers to manage all their equipment and data remotely through a browser, resulting in better traffic safety outcomes and more effective initiatives related to vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) solutions and smart cities. For more information, visit http://www.AllTrafficSolutions.com.