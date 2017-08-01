Becker Media, a full-service marketing agency for educational institutions, has announced three new client wins: National American University, American Career College/West Coast University, and Mildred Elley College. With its extensive and renowned portfolio of clients, Becker Media will utilize its industry-leading experience to produce and launch multifaceted media campaigns for the new additions to its roster.

Becker Media will be handling all paid search and inquiry management for National American University, with their 33 campuses across Indiana, Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas and also online. National American University has programs in Business, Health Sciences, and Legal Studies. NAU hired Becker Media for their experience in education marketing and their recent track record in digital campaigns for other large school groups.

American Career College/West Coast University, pioneers in high-end Health Care education, hired Becker Media for all paid search duties for their ground campuses and online programs. American Career College/West Coast University has campuses throughout Southern California, Dallas and Miami. American Career College/West Coast University hired Becker for their expertise and track record in digital media performance for schools.

Becker Media was also hired by Mildred Elley College with campuses in New York City, Albany, and Pittsfield, Massachusetts. Mildred Elley hired Becker Media for a full-service relationship that entails all digital and traditional media. Mildred Elley teaches Allied Health, Paralegal, Business and IT.

“We’re really pleased to be working with these esteemed academic institutions to enhance their student recruitment efforts,” said Roger Becker, CEO at Becker Media. “By taking their marketing to the next level, these schools will benefit from increased student acquisition, as well as overall improved academic visibility.”

Becker Media is a full-service marketing and advertising agency specializing in education. From initial market research to media strategy, to analyzing results with our integrated reporting, we find out what motivates students and create campaigns that get results. Our holistic approach generates qualified inquiries while building brands that help our clients grow. For more information please visit http://www.beckermedia.net or call 510-465-6200 ext. 106.