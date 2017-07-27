In addition to participating on July 30 at St John’s, MHC’s primary event each year is the WCX (formerly SAE World Congress) at Cobo Hall in Detroit.

With a vision to present the “Past as Prelude to the Future in an Interconnected World,” the SAE International Mobility History Committee (MHC) is once again pleased to be involved in The Concours d’Elegance of America, which will be held Friday, July 30 in Plymouth, Mich.

Concours Executive Director Diane Flis-Schneider expressed her appreciation:

"I'd like to thank MHC members who have helped promote our Concours d'Elegance of America events thoughout the year. I appreciate our continued partnership.”

Visitors cannot miss the prominently located SAE-MHC Booth, located near the public entrance. On display will be two historic Plymouth cars, precursors of Plymouth’s 90th Anniversary celebration at The Concours d’Elegance of America at St John’s in 2018.

In addition to participating on July 30 at St John’s, MHC’s primary event each year is the WCX (formerly SAE World Congress) at Cobo Hall in Detroit.

Plans for WCX 18 are already underway at SAE International.

At the WCX17 in April, MHC exhibited six historic cars and organized two Technical Sessions, featuring renowned speakers like Automotive author and SAE Member Karl Ludvigsen among six prominent presenters.

A valued local MHC partner is SAE’s Detroit Section, whose nearly 8,500 members make it the largest SAE Section. Its many activities include vehicle events, various technical meetings, factory and museum tours and networking events.

To raise STEM awareness with future engineers, the Section supports SAE Student Chapters at eight local Universities. Individual members also volunteer at local schools, teaching about SAE’s award-winning "A World in Motion” educational programs for K-12 students. For additional information on joining SAE and a list of the Section’s activities, please visit http://www.sae-detroit.org.

MHC also just participated at the Chrysler Employees Motorsport Association festival in Auburn Hills, Mich., on June 10, 2017.

An evolving collaboration with the Historic Vehicle Association continues in 2017. HVA will display five cars at The Concours d’Elegance of America.

At all these events, MHC promotes SAE Membership, SAE’s Education Programs and the work of the SAE Foundation.

New members of the MHC are always welcome —come and see what MHC and SAE have to offer!

For press inquiries please contact Shawn Andreassi, Corporate Communications Manager, SAE International, at pr(at)sae.org or 1-724-772-8522.

