Walbro Prevails in Intellectual Property Defense

Walbro is pleased to announce the company has prevailed in Swedish court in its intellectual property dispute with SEM AB. In a recent decision on case number PMT 4063-16, the Swedish Patent and Market Court of Appeals ruled that Walbro’s design for its Capacitive Discharge Ignition System did not infringe upon SEM’s patent for a similar ignition system. The court ruled further that SEM’s patent was invalid and no further appeal would be possible, effectively bringing the matter to conclusion. Under Swedish law, SEM is responsible for all costs associated with the litigation.

“Our design is innovative in its own right and the court’s decision validates our position. Walbro will continue to aggressively protect and defend our intellectual property around the world,” Matthew Riddle, president and chief executive officer said.

Walbro’s Capacitive Discharge Ignition System is a highly innovative design for small, gasoline-powered engines such as those found on chain saws. It is an important part of Walbro’s portfolio of leading-edge solutions used by manufacturers of the world’s best products.

About Walbro:

Celebrating 67 years of innovation, Walbro is a global market leader in engine management and control systems for the lawn and garden, recreational and marine, construction, agriculture and outdoor power equipment markets. Walbro manufactures carburetors, ignition systems, fuel injection, air/fuel management systems, pumps, valves and fuel storage and delivery systems.

Walbro is a global organization with manufacturing and engineering facilities in the United States, Japan, China, Mexico, and Thailand, and corporate headquarters in Tucson, Arizona. Additional information regarding Walbro is available at http://www.walbro.com.