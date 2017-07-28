CDI Appoints Wilson Chan as Director of Education Solutions

We wanted someone who understood the needs, complexities and challenges facing our K-12 clients and are very fortunate to find someone of Wilson’s calibre and background to fulfill this role

CDI Computer Dealers is pleased to announce the recent hire of Wilson Chan, who has joined the organization’s senior management team as Director of Education Solutions. Wilson comes to CDI with a wealth of experience in technology and education, having spent the last 20 years as the Manager of Technical Services at the Durham District School Board (DDSB).

“Wilson’s in-depth and inside knowledge of technology in K-12 education makes him a key member of our team,” said Saar Pikar, CDI’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our growing range of products and services led us to look for an addition to our team who will build upon our established track record of providing exceptional education technology products and services. We wanted someone who understood the needs, complexities and challenges facing our K-12 clients and are very fortunate to find someone of Wilson’s calibre and background to fulfill this role.”

Wilson first joined the DDSB in 1987 serving in a wide range of technical roles including network, data centre, application and VOIP support. For the past two decades, as Manager of Technical Services at DDSB, he gained a keen understanding of the challenges faced by a school district in meeting their educational technology goals. Prior to that, Wilson worked in a number of technical support roles, IT management and as a senior programmer analyst at the Durham Board of Education.

“I am excited to start the next phase of my professional career at CDI and look forward to working with the entire team to further develop their already extensive line-up of products and services. This is an exceptional opportunity to put my experience and knowledge of K-12 education technology to work and I am proud to be part of such a respected company in the industry.”

CDI Computer Dealers has worked with over 6,000 education institutions over the last five years and has deployed over one million devices into classrooms. To learn more about CDI, please visit: https://cdicomputers.com/education/