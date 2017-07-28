Last month, Grammy Award-nominated, and multi-platinum R&B recording artist and film/TV and Stage actress Deborah Cox released her brand new single, entitled “Let the World Be Ours Tonight,” on Radikal Records. The songstress, who has achieved 12 number one hits on the Billboard’s Dance Club Songs Chart, is looking for her 13th number one with “Let the World Be Ours Tonight.” The single debuted on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs Chart at #37, and after just three weeks on the chart it has moved up to #14 for the week of August 5th. “Let the World Be Ours Tonight” has also topped the Kings of Spins Top 20 Chart. Radikal Records is now introducing a new set of remixes with the release of “Let the World Be Ours Tonight (Remixes).”

Cox’s powerful vocal performance on “Let the World Be Ours Tonight” makes a strong statement about overcoming adversity. “Let the World Be Ours Tonight” is a powerful anthem that beautifully delivers her message of acceptance, hope, and love, a theme which has helped her become a beloved figure in the LGBTQ community. When asked about the new single, Deborah Cox stated, “I am thrilled and super excited that this song is resonating on the dance floors all over the world. The fans have been really responsive to not just the feel good nature of the song, but also the message of hope and over-coming any adversity. These are the kinds of songs that bring me the most joy to sing!”

The Canadian born star teamed up with renowned UK production team Soulshaker (Mary J. Blige, Keri Hilson, Wiz Khalifa) for her new feel good single. This exclusive new remix package features additional interpretations of the single from some of today’s top producers including Tony Moran, Bimbo Jones, DASCO, and more.

“Let the World Be Ours Tonight (Remixes)” is available for digital purchase on all major platforms including Amazon, Google Play, and iTunes. It is available to stream on Apple Music and Spotify.

“Let the World Be Ours Tonight (Remixes)” Track-listing:

1. Let The World Be Ours Tonight (Tony Moran & Warren Rigg Piano Anthem Radio Mix)

2. Let The World Be Ours Tonight (Tony Moran & Warren Rigg Piano Anthem Club Mix)

3. Let The World Be Ours Tonight (Tony Moran & Deep Influence Mix)

4. Let the World Be Ours Tonight (Bimbo Jones Radio Edit)

5. Let the World Be Ours Tonight (Bimbo Jones Remix)

6. Let the World Be Ours Tonight (DASCO Radio Edit)

7. Let the World Be Ours Tonight (DASCO Remix)

8. Let the World Be Ours Tonight (Mixmaster & Ezio Centanni Classic Anthem Remix)

9. Let the World Be Ours Tonight (So Cool Network Remix)

10. Let the World Be Ours Tonight (Al-Faris Massive Remix)

About Radikal Records:

Established in 1990, and based just outside of NYC, Radikal Records is one of the United States’ leading independent record labels. In business for more than 25 years, they are focused on marketing, promoting, and distributing artists – not only to audiences in the USA, but also on a global basis to partners world-wide. Artists included on their roster over the years include: Kristian Nairn, DJs From Mars, Tony Moran, Salt Ashes, 2 Unlimited, N-Trance, Zombie Nation, ATB, Yello, Scooter, Schiller, Blank & Jones, Cosmic Gate, Sinead O’Connor, Ayah Marar, and many others. For more information visit: http://www.radikal.com