“The Center of Excellence is the catalyst for our new era of innovation,” Charles DuBois, CEO and President of Standard Process.

Standard Process is ushering in a new era of innovation with the opening of the Standard Process Center of Excellence at the North Carolina Research Campus (NCRC) in Kannapolis, North Carolina and by announcing a new leadership team, board and plans for growth.

The center will open in the fall of this year, occupying over 10,000 square feet on the first floor of the David H. Murdock Core Laboratory Building on the NCRC. Headed by John Troup, PhD, Standard Process vice president of clinical science, education and innovation, the center will be a focal point for innovation in nutritional therapy, developing new solutions for health care professionals and patients while advancing the science of whole food nutrition. Innovation will be bolstered by collaborative relationships with the NCRC’s university research centers, the David H. Murdock Research Institute and the campus’ other corporate and community partners.

“The Center of Excellence is the catalyst for our new era of innovation,” said Charles DuBois, CEO and President of Standard Process. “It will be the leading and only active clinical research center of its kind, fully dedicated to supporting the present and future needs of natural health care practitioners and their practices by focusing on clinical outcomes in therapeutic care as well as on product-specific benefits and outcomes. No other branded company currently has such a strong commitment to research as witnessed by our expansion to the NCRC and a dedicated and active facility for both mid- and long-term support of whole food clinical nutrition.”

Mark Spitzer, vice president of operations for Castle and Cooke North Carolina, the business and real estate development arm of the NCRC, added, “Just like the recent announcement of the Food Processing and Innovation Center that is coming to the NCRC, Standard Process is a valuable partner that extends our ability to move nutrition research from our research centers into the market place where it can be available to help people live healthier lives.”

About the Center of Excellence

The Center of Excellence will house four major programs including:



Discovery innovation research focused on preclinical, systems biology and cell models that advance information on targeted effects of phytonutrients and nutritional solutions

A clinical development and research program defined by a national coalition of collaborating clinical research sites that establishes a network for practice-based and case-observation studies conducted on a national basis

A professional media and learning center that will provide the most advanced educational tools and capabilities available to further practitioner education and training

The Clinic of the Future, an integrative clinical practice bringing together multiple credentialed health professionals at one site where training on the practical and relevant aspects of clinical nutrition therapies will be offered for all levels of practitioners

“Embracing today’s technology and research, the center’s work will bring forward the legacy of our first innovator, Dr. Royal Lee, by validating and substantiating what we refer to as the whole food health advantage,” said Troup. “The innovations and insights coming from this center will serve to fuel and accelerate the company’s commitment to providing our practitioners and their patients with the best available whole food nutrition therapy solutions. It will propel the acceptance and inclusion of whole food nutrients as an important part of healthy living and clinical care.”

The facility and program will open with 15 employees who are well-trained experts in whole food nutrition science and product development, precision medicine, epigenetics and a number of therapeutic areas of expertise in clinical nutrition.

“A full complement of nutrition scientists, clinical practitioners, basic science researchers and laboratory support teams will be in place,” said Troup. “We expect to grow the program and employees to over 30 dedicated professional staff positions over the next two to three years.”

Standard Process Team

Standard Process also announces the new structure of its board of directors and executive team. Making up the newly restructured board are DuBois, who is the chairman, and board members Steven P. Ryan, vice president of finance; Michael J. Klinker, vice president and general counsel and at large member Gary L. LaBelle.

In addition to DuBois, Troup, Ryan and Klinker, the executive team includes Deb Morgan, vice president of sales and marketing; Scott Anderson, vice president of operations; and Ann Holden, vice president of regulatory affairs.

“This is just the beginning of our long-term commitment to reinvigorate what Dr. Lee began when he introduced the first whole food supplement in 1929,” said DuBois. “We will launch many new products that we will aggressively support the integrative and holistic health care market. They will be backed by the most current and relevant clinical science. Our marketing, sales and professional development teams are gearing up for this growth. We have built new office space to house the increases in staffing as we work collaboratively to bring new products and enhanced education to practitioners and to the public.”

About Standard Process

Standard Process is the visionary leader in whole food nutrient solutions. Based in Palmyra, Wisconsin, Standard Process offers more than 300 high-quality supplements made with whole food and other ingredients through three product lines:



Standard Process®

Standard Process Veterinary FormulasTM

MediHerb® herbal supplements

The products are available exclusively through health care professionals, including chiropractors, acupuncturists, nurses, naturopaths, medical doctors and veterinarians.

Standard Process is guided by the whole food philosophy of its founder, Dr. Royal Lee. Dr. Lee’s goal was to provide nutrients as they are found in nature, where he believed their natural potency and efficacy would be realized. Today Standard Process proudly carries on Dr. Lee’s legacy and regularly grows more than 80 percent of the raw plant ingredients found in its products on its certified organic farm in Palmyra, Wisconsin. Using state-of-the-art manufacturing processes to retain vital nutrients within each ingredient, Standard Process manufactures its supplements in its certified organic manufacturing facility. Standard Process employs high quality control standards and follows the Food and Drug Administration’s good manufacturing practices.

In the 1940s, Dr. Royal Lee marketed the first household flour mill under the Lee Engineering brand. The Lee Household Flour MillTM has been redesigned and is now offered along with other nutrition-focused products under the Standard Process subsidiary Royal Lee Organics™.

Standard Process employs more than 380 people and has been in business since 1929. The company is recognized as a distinguished leader and innovator in workplace wellness and an exemplary environmental steward. It is a recipient of the Platinum Well Workplace Award from the Wellness Councils of America and a Tier 1 participant in the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Green Tier program, which recognizes companies with strong environmental compliance records. For additional information about Standard Process, visit standardprocess.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About the North Carolina Research Campus

The North Carolina Research Campus, located in Kannapolis, NC, near Charlotte, has the mission of improving human health through nutrition. The scientific community of eight universities, the David H. Murdock Research Institute, global companies and entrepreneurs focus research and development on safer, more nutritious crops, healthier foods and precision nutrition. Learn more at http://www.ncresearchcampus.net.