The Big Willow Raises Funding to Continue Growth

The Big Willow Inc. today announced it closed a convertible debt financing round led by Connecticut Innovations and Stonehenge Growth Capital with participation from private investors. The Company will use the capital to continue its early organic success and rapid revenue growth.

Today, marketers are spending over $15 billion annually on programmatic advertising to generate more sophisticated and targeted campaigns. But much of that spend is currently based on spray advertising that lacks measured results. Increasingly, B2B companies are looking to optimize their marketing investment by identifying accounts with genuine buying intent, and focusing targeted sales campaigns based on those prospects buying journey location.

Charlie Tarzian, founder and CEO of The Big Willow, stated, "Targeting prospects before the market even knows they exist gives our customers a first mover advantage. We’re tracking billions of daily web interactions to identify buyer intent through actual longitudinal behavior. Having achieved two years of successful high growth puts us in a position to accelerate future growth with this investment."

“Big Willow offers a highly efficient way of connecting sellers with buyers,” said Alison Malloy, director of investments at Connecticut Innovations. “They have a strong management team heading up the technology and we look forward to helping them grow.”

“The Big Willow solutions allow corporate and enterprise sellers to more effectively identify, engage and convert buyers in the complex business-to-business sale process,” said Jared Talisman of Stonehenge Growth Capital. “The team successfully address the issue of how to target prospects based on their actual behavior and intent. We are excited to support their growth.”

About The Big Willow

The Big Willow is radically improving how sellers find buyers. We monitor billions of daily web interactions to measure an account’s intensity level in researching a Product Category. Tracking this intensity identifies prospects early in the buying cycle, often prior to them revealing their purchasing intent to the market, providing sellers a first-mover advantage, and resulting in vastly more effective marketing and sales investment. For more information visit http://www.thebigwillow.com.

About Connecticut Innovations

Connecticut Innovations (CI) is the leading source of financing and ongoing support for Connecticut’s innovative, growing companies. To maximize each business’s growth potential, CI tailors its solutions and often combines its funds with resources from other financial leaders to provide venture capital and strategic support for early-stage technology companies; grants that support innovation and collaboration; and connections to its well-established network of partners and professionals. For more information, please visit http://www.ctinnovations.com.

About Stonehenge Growth Capital

Stonehenge Growth Capital is a subsidiary of Stonehenge Capital Company, LLC and has the capacity to provide venture capital, private equity and mezzanine debt to companies led by experienced management teams with a passion for innovation and the pursuit of high-growth opportunities. With a flexible and creative financing approach, the Growth Capital team seeks to develop customized financing solutions based on a company’s unique strategic and financial plan. The Growth Capital team has in-depth experience having been investing in small businesses since 1993 with over $1.0 billion invested across venture capital, private equity and debt funds. To learn more about Stonehenge Growth Capital, please visit http://www.stonehengecapital.com.