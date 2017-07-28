Dalton Sargeant Wins Sioux Chief PowerPEX® 200

Dalton Sargeant, in the No. 77 Cunningham Motorsports Big Tine Ford, brought home the checkered flag at the ARCA Racing Series Sioux Chief PowerPEX® 200 last Friday evening, at Lucas Oil Raceway. The victory helped Sargeant close the points gap on series leader Austin Theriault with nine races left.

The PowerPEX® 200 was the 7th of 11 races in the Sioux Chief sponsored Short Track Challenge Series, which began in April and will conclude at Salem Speedway in September. The Sioux Chief Short Track Challenge will take place all across the country, on tracks one mile or less in length. This was the third Sioux Chief PowerPEX® 200 race and the first with Sioux Chief as the title sponsor of the Short Track Challenge Series.

This year marks a significant step up for Sioux Chief’s sponsorship, as an official partner, race sponsor, and title sponsor for the Short Track Challenge. “Sioux Chief is thrilled to expand our sponsorship role for the 2017 season,” said Joe N. Ismert, President of Sioux Chief Mfg. “We’re excited about the Short Track Challenge Series and are looking forward to the rest of the season.”

The next Sioux Chief Short Track Challenge race will take place August 6, 2017 at Winchester Speedway in Winchester, IN.

For more information on Sioux Chief, visit their website at http://www.siouxchief.com.