Hawk Defense Announces Launch of HAWK.io

HAWK Network Defense, the software manufacturer of eyeContm, a Big Data Security Analytics (BDSA) Platform, today announced the launch of HAWK.io. HAWK.io is a new service that provides real-time BDSA capabilities to customers in a secure, affordable, multi-tenant, cloud solution. Customers benefit from HAWK’s flagship big data security analytics platform that features HAWK’s patented streaming database technology (V-Stream). The HAWK.io cloud service provides customers a massively scalable BDSA solution featuring rich analytics that focus on highly accurate incident identification, validation and prioritization. Subscribers get full BDSA functionality without the traditional burdensome ongoing infrastructure costs and without the need for dedicated SIEM engineers.

Customers also benefit from easy onboarding of users and devices that cuts deployment from months to just days. HAWK.io also provides ‘no touch’ system administration as part of the affordable subscription model. Now customers who have delayed implementing advanced security analytics for incident response because of prohibitive deployment costs and lack of traditional SIEM engineering headcount can benefit from HAWK.io.

“Companies of all sizes are facing three problems when it comes to maturing their security operations. The first is they are swimming in a sea of alerts, the second is the severe shortage of qualified security professionals, and the third is their desire to migrate to the cloud. HAWK.io is uniquely position to solve all three problems. HAWK has developed HAWK.io, the industry’s first Big Data Security Analytics platform as a service. Without any need for their own infrastructure, HAWK.io provides customers advanced analytics and artificial intelligence on all of their security data. Our customers are amazed at how fast and easy the onboarding process is. and how quickly our analytics automate the creation and prioritization of what is a true security incident.”, says David Harris, CEO of HAWK Network Defense.

HAWK.io Key Features



True Multi-Tenant Support – HAWK.io was designed and built from the ground up with a patented multi-tenant architecture

Same Day Onboarding – Support for any device

V-Stream – HAWK’s patented streaming database allows for massive scalability

Rich Streaming Analytics – No need for static correlation rules

Powerful Dashboards and Reporting – Perform forensic analysis, view incident timelines, manage/assign incidents thru to closure

Integrated Dynamic Threat Intel Feeds – HAWK.io has out-of-the-box threat intel feeds, and can integrate any 3rd party or proprietary lists. HAWK.io automatically updates and dynamically loads as feeds change

Concierge Service – Incident monitoring and notification

About HAWK.io

HAWK Defense offers HAWK.io, the first true multi-tenant, cloud-based BDSA platform. HAWK.io provides leading edge BDSA functionality for an affordable subscription-based pricing model. HAWK.io is designed to have fast and simple onboarding of users and devices helping customers avoid lengthy, expensive deployments and results in rapid time-to-value.

HAWK Defense built HAWK.io on the HAWK eyeContm 5.0 platform. HAWK eyeContm provides an innovative Big Data Security Analytics (BDSA) platform that allows enterprises to identify, validate and prioritize true security incidents. Hawk’s eyeContm software is the natural evolution of legacy SIEM to Big Data Analytics. eyeContm features a massively scalable architecture that delivers high-speed data ingestion and a highly efficient patented analytics engine. HAWK Defense customers benefit from rapid installation and setup times, simple administration, out-of-the-box analytics, and dynamic threat intelligence feeds.

For more information, contact:

Reed Harrison

HAWK Network Defense, Inc.

http://www.hawkdefense.com

rharrison(at)hawkdefense(dot)com