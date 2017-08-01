Economic indicators appropriate for business managers help to take a meaningful snapshot of the economy.
Q2 U.S. ECONOMIC UPDATE
A dashboard of leading and lagging indicators offers a current high-level view and an easy comparison to draw valuable conclusions about the economic outlook and underlying shifts in the business cycle.
Select leading indicators: mixed performance
- ISM Manufacturing Index +1%
- Building Permits -0.5%
- Retail Sales -0.1%
- Index of Consumer Expectations -3.0%
- S&P500 Index +2.57%
Select lagging indicators: positive performance
- Industrial Production Index +1.3%
- Change in Average Hourly Earnings +0.5%
- Average Monthly Prime Lending Rate +0.25 bps
- Producer Price Index +0.2%
- Consumer Price Index +0.3%
SELECT INDUSTRIES: STOCK MARKET PERFORMANCE (1/1/17 - 7/17/17)
Industrials
- Aerospace & Defense +18.81%
- Airfreight & Logistics +3.87%
- Airlines +14.32%
- Building Products +13.81%
- Commercial Services & Supplies +6.12%
- Construction & Engineering -7.46%
- Electrical Equipment +14.08%
- Industrial Conglomerates -0.39%
- Machinery +17.36%
- Professional Services +2.14%
- Road & Rail +16.17%
- Trading Companies & Distributors -10.03%
Information Technology
- Communications Equipment +3.95%
- Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components +18.64%
- IT Services +13.86%
- Internet Software & Services +28.64%
- Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment +15.81%
- Software +24.69%
- Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals +27.06%
Materials
- Chemicals +13.24%
- Construction Materials +0.26%
- Containers & Packaging +13.27%
- Metals & Mining -0.65%
S&P500 Index +9.84%
Is your industry over/under-performing the S&P500 Index?
STRATEGIC BUSINESS IMPLICATIONS
At any one time, powerful strategic moves exist for a company to beat the market and gain a leading position. These moves are contingent on three factors:
- The impact of the current economic outlook (expansionary, contracting, peak, or through) on your business
- The performance of your industry relative to the S&P 500 Index (over/under-performing), and
- Your company’s competitive position
