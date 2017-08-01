Economic indicators appropriate for business managers help to take a meaningful snapshot of the economy.

Q2 U.S. ECONOMIC UPDATE

A dashboard of leading and lagging indicators offers a current high-level view and an easy comparison to draw valuable conclusions about the economic outlook and underlying shifts in the business cycle.

Select leading indicators: mixed performance



ISM Manufacturing Index +1%

Building Permits -0.5%

Retail Sales -0.1%

Index of Consumer Expectations -3.0%

S&P500 Index +2.57%

Select lagging indicators: positive performance



Industrial Production Index +1.3%

Change in Average Hourly Earnings +0.5%

Average Monthly Prime Lending Rate +0.25 bps

Producer Price Index +0.2%

Consumer Price Index +0.3%

For an interactive view of the dashboard, indicators, significance, and performance, click here.

SELECT INDUSTRIES: STOCK MARKET PERFORMANCE (1/1/17 - 7/17/17)

Industrials



Aerospace & Defense +18.81%

Airfreight & Logistics +3.87%

Airlines +14.32%

Building Products +13.81%

Commercial Services & Supplies +6.12%

Construction & Engineering -7.46%

Electrical Equipment +14.08%

Industrial Conglomerates -0.39%

Machinery +17.36%

Professional Services +2.14%

Road & Rail +16.17%

Trading Companies & Distributors -10.03%

Information Technology



Communications Equipment +3.95%

Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components +18.64%

IT Services +13.86%

Internet Software & Services +28.64%

Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment +15.81%

Software +24.69%

Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals +27.06%

Materials



Chemicals +13.24%

Construction Materials +0.26%

Containers & Packaging +13.27%

Metals & Mining -0.65%

S&P500 Index +9.84%

Is your industry over/under-performing the S&P500 Index?

For an interactive view of the performance history of each industry, click here.

STRATEGIC BUSINESS IMPLICATIONS

At any one time, powerful strategic moves exist for a company to beat the market and gain a leading position. These moves are contingent on three factors:

The impact of the current economic outlook (expansionary, contracting, peak, or through) on your business

The performance of your industry relative to the S&P 500 Index (over/under-performing), and

Your company’s competitive position

For a quick determination of your company’s competitive position, click here

